Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

An All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021, Yeast led the conference with 13 pass breakups and tied for the conference lead with four interceptions while starting all 13 games at safety for the Wildcats. Prior to transferring to Kansas State, he played in 45 games (29 starts) across four seasons at the University of Louisville, making 137 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception during that span.