Rams select DB Russ Yeast with 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The Los Angeles Rams have selected Kansas State defensive back Russ Yeast with the 253rd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
An All-Big 12 First Team selection in 2021, Yeast led the conference with 13 pass breakups and tied for the conference lead with four interceptions while starting all 13 games at safety for the Wildcats. Prior to transferring to Kansas State, he played in 45 games (29 starts) across four seasons at the University of Louisville, making 137 total tackles, nine pass breakups and an interception during that span.
Yeast joins a Rams defensive back room that currently includes, Jalen Ramsey, Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, David Long Jr., Robert Rochell, Grant Haley, Jake Gervase and draft classmates Decobie Durant, Quentin Lake, and Derion Kendrick.