From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner and Cobie Durant react to 51-14 Week 16 win over Broncos

"Pretty cool. I was aware of a couple of them, but not really my concern. Trying to win a football game, doing whatever I can to help this team win." – Higbee

Higbee became the Rams' record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end on Sunday, in addition to already being the franchise's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.

While the milestones are nice, Higbee was more focused on team success than personal accomplishments.

"It means a lot. I've been telling guys all year that regardless of the outcomes, we have the right people in this building that's going to keep fighting, and I think it shows." – Wagner

The Rams may have been eliminated from playoff contention last week, but didn't let that affect their performance in Week 16, as Sunday's result showed.

Wagner said a performance like Sunday's is "something that we could definitely build on."

"I finally did it." – Durant