From the Podium: Sean McVay, Baker Mayfield, Tyler Higbee, Bobby Wagner and Cobie Durant react to 51-14 Week 16 win over Broncos

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Baker Mayfield, tight end Tyler Higbee, linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive back Cobie Durant each held postgame press conferences following the team's 51-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, discussing Higbee's record-setting performance, Durant's two interceptions and more.
Here are some highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.
"Just unbelievable by our players today. So happy for those guys. On Christmas, just the way that they've continued to battle, to see it really all come together today was outstanding." – McVay
- McVay was pleased with the Rams getting the complementary performance they had been chasing across offense, defense and special teams over the last several weeks.
- The Rams turned four turnovers into 24 points, and kicker Matt Gay made all three of of his field goal attempts and all six of his extra point attempts in Sunday's victory.
"Riley Dixon, no-punt game. It's his first of his career, he told me that too. There was a lot of special things today on Christmas." – Mayfield
- Mayfield helped guide a Rams offense that scored on each of its eight possessions (excluding the ninth, which was a kneel-down with six seconds left to end the game) and didn't punt once, leading to the aforementioned milestone for Dixon.
- "I don't know," Mayfield said, when asked what Dixon does all game in a game like that. "We took a picture afterward holding up zeroes."
"Pretty cool. I was aware of a couple of them, but not really my concern. Trying to win a football game, doing whatever I can to help this team win." – Higbee
- Higbee became the Rams' record-holder for career touchdowns by a tight end on Sunday, in addition to already being the franchise's all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards by a tight end.
- While the milestones are nice, Higbee was more focused on team success than personal accomplishments.
"It means a lot. I've been telling guys all year that regardless of the outcomes, we have the right people in this building that's going to keep fighting, and I think it shows." – Wagner
- The Rams may have been eliminated from playoff contention last week, but didn't let that affect their performance in Week 16, as Sunday's result showed.
- Wagner said a performance like Sunday's is "something that we could definitely build on."
"I finally did it." – Durant
- That's what was going through Durant's mind as he raced 85 yards down the field and into the endzone for his first pick-six of his NFL career, 14 weeks after coming up just short of achieving the feat against the Falcons.
- Durant said it was his first pick-six since high school.