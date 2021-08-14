Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bryce Perkins preview preseason game vs. Chargers

Aug 13, 2021 at 05:14 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Bryce Perkins each met with local media after Friday's practice to preview Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, discussing going against Brandon Staley (McVay), what they're looking to get out of the contest (Perkins), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Brandon's a great coach, did a phenomenal job for us. Very grateful for all the contributions and excited to see these guys compete tomorrow." – McVay

  • McVay on Saturday will be coaching against a familiar face in former Rams defensive coordinator Staley, who was hired as the Chargers' next head coach earlier this year.
  • McVay said he wasn't surprised Staley he got that opportunity as soon as he did: "I knew that if he got a chance to compete for a job, based on his organizational structure, his thought process – he's a really deep thinker. You can see he had been preparing himself for those opportunities for a while and you know, he'll do a good job with those guys."

"I think you want to see guys enjoy themselves and play well, put good tape out there for themselves." – McVay

  • For McVay, Saturday is about seeing player not only compete, but also play with a quieted mind.
  • He also wants to see those players who are not playing offer advice and perspective to those who are. "I think some of the things that their own teammates see, it's really powerful coming from the Aaron Donald's of the world or the Matthew Stafford's, Jalen Ramsey's," McVay said.

"It's going to be exciting. I know the energy is going to be up." – Perkins

  • After not having any preseason games last year, Perkins is looking forward to Saturday night.
  • With last year limited to just a pair of intra-squad scrimmages and Perkins spending the 2020 season on the Rams' practice squad, Saturday will mark Perkins' first live NFL game action.

"I'm ready, for real." – Perkins

  • Accordingly, Perkins is excited to have the chance to display his running and throwing abilities.
  • "A big part of my game is my legs, so getting a chance to kind of to both, speed-wise, I'm ready," Perkins said.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five players to watch vs. Chargers

Ahead of Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers, theRams.com breaks down five players fans should keep an eye on during the contest. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Devlin Hodges look ahead to preseason game vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Devlin Hodges had to say about what they're looking to get out of the team's preseason opener against the Chargers. 
news

McVay: Darious Williams (ankle) back within the next week, Nick Scott to miss a month after tweaking knee

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay on cornerback Darious Williams, safety Nick Scott and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Terrell Burgess: "Excited to be back out there"

Rams safety Terrell Burgess is healthy and ready to help make an impact. 
news

SoFi Stadium gameday information to know ahead of Rams-Chargers preseason game

Here's what Rams fans needs to know before they go to Saturday's preseason game between the Rams and the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. 
news

First Look: Rams kick off 2021 preseason hosting Chargers at SoFi Stadium 

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Rob Havenstein and Terrell Burgess react to Day 10 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive lineman Rob Havenstein and safety Terrell Burgess had to say after Day 10 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Younger players making plays: 10 Observations from Day 10 of Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from the final open practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Unofficial depth chart update: Brian Allen at center, Austin Corbett moves to right guard, more updates at wide receiver and running back

The Rams' unofficial depth chart has been updated with Brian Allen listed at center and Austin Corbett at right guard, as well as changes at wide receiver and running back.
news

Rams release first unofficial depth chart

The Rams have released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 preseason.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/10: Day 10 marks final open practice of 2021 Training Camp

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Tuesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
Advertising