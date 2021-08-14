From the Podium: Sean McVay and Bryce Perkins preview preseason game vs. Chargers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Bryce Perkins each met with local media after Friday's practice to preview Saturday's preseason opener against the Chargers, discussing going against Brandon Staley (McVay), what they're looking to get out of the contest (Perkins), and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"Brandon's a great coach, did a phenomenal job for us. Very grateful for all the contributions and excited to see these guys compete tomorrow." – McVay

McVay on Saturday will be coaching against a familiar face in former Rams defensive coordinator Staley, who was hired as the Chargers' next head coach earlier this year.

McVay said he wasn't surprised Staley he got that opportunity as soon as he did: "I knew that if he got a chance to compete for a job, based on his organizational structure, his thought process – he's a really deep thinker. You can see he had been preparing himself for those opportunities for a while and you know, he'll do a good job with those guys."

"I think you want to see guys enjoy themselves and play well, put good tape out there for themselves." – McVay