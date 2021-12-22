Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller react to Week 15 win over Seahawks

Dec 21, 2021 at 09:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media following their 20-10 win over the Seahawks Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing rallying in the midst of a chaotic week, Kupp's record-setting performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"First of all, what an incredible job really by our organization as a whole – staff, coaches players. I mean, you look at (Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us to a position be able to play this game." – McVay

  • A chaotic week ended with a 20-10 win over the Seahawks, a result McVay credited to both players and staff as they navigated those uncertainties over the last seven days.
  • McVay also praised Rams players for channeling those emotions in a way that helped lead to Tuesday's performance.

"That's obviously a great honor, considering the receivers that come through this organization. So much tremendous respect for the receivers that have come before us." – Kupp

  • With his nine catches Tuesday night, Kupp moved to 122 on the season, breaking the Rams' single-season receptions record previously held by Isaac Bruce (119 in 1995).
  • For Kupp, the moment was more about honoring the past than putting the spotlight on himself.

"I prepare myself mentally and physically as best as I can to be ready to play games." – Ramsey

  • For Ramsey, it wasn't a huge adjustment having to spend six days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, then have only a couple of days to prepare for Tuesday night's game against the Seahawks.
  • Ramsey finished with a pair of pass breakups – both coming on key third downs – plus five total tackles in the victory.

"(McVay) did a fantastic job leading the way all week. Even-keeled and ready to go, solution-oriented, and figured some stuff out, so it was great." – Stafford

  • For Stafford, successfully navigating a week filled with uncertainty was a credit to McVay's leadership, especially McVay's vulnerability and transparency when discussing what they were dealing with.
  • That openness "resonates with us in the locker room," Stafford said.

"Russ, he's a great quarterback. I don't know it is, he just gives me sacks, my whole career." – Miller

  • Miller's first sack as a Rams was recorded via a third-down takedown of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a familiar foe for Miller.
  • Ultimately, Miller said "it just feels good to do my job" and what the Rams brought him in to do.

