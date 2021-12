From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller react to Week 15 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media following their 20-10 win over the Seahawks Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing rallying in the midst of a chaotic week, Kupp's record-setting performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"First of all, what an incredible job really by our organization as a whole – staff, coaches players. I mean, you look at (Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us to a position be able to play this game." – McVay