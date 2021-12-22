From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller react to Week 15 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media following their 20-10 win over the Seahawks Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing rallying in the midst of a chaotic week, Kupp's record-setting performance, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"First of all, what an incredible job really by our organization as a whole – staff, coaches players. I mean, you look at (Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us to a position be able to play this game." – McVay
- A chaotic week ended with a 20-10 win over the Seahawks, a result McVay credited to both players and staff as they navigated those uncertainties over the last seven days.
- McVay also praised Rams players for channeling those emotions in a way that helped lead to Tuesday's performance.
"That's obviously a great honor, considering the receivers that come through this organization. So much tremendous respect for the receivers that have come before us." – Kupp
- With his nine catches Tuesday night, Kupp moved to 122 on the season, breaking the Rams' single-season receptions record previously held by Isaac Bruce (119 in 1995).
- For Kupp, the moment was more about honoring the past than putting the spotlight on himself.
"I prepare myself mentally and physically as best as I can to be ready to play games." – Ramsey
- For Ramsey, it wasn't a huge adjustment having to spend six days on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, then have only a couple of days to prepare for Tuesday night's game against the Seahawks.
- Ramsey finished with a pair of pass breakups – both coming on key third downs – plus five total tackles in the victory.
"(McVay) did a fantastic job leading the way all week. Even-keeled and ready to go, solution-oriented, and figured some stuff out, so it was great." – Stafford
- For Stafford, successfully navigating a week filled with uncertainty was a credit to McVay's leadership, especially McVay's vulnerability and transparency when discussing what they were dealing with.
- That openness "resonates with us in the locker room," Stafford said.
"Russ, he's a great quarterback. I don't know it is, he just gives me sacks, my whole career." – Miller
- Miller's first sack as a Rams was recorded via a third-down takedown of Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a familiar foe for Miller.
- Ultimately, Miller said "it just feels good to do my job" and what the Rams brought him in to do.