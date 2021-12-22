From the Podium: Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford, Von Miller react to Week 15 win over Seahawks

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, wide receiver Cooper Kupp﻿, quarterback Matthew Stafford﻿, defensive back Jalen Ramsey and outside linebacker Von Miller each held press conferences with local media following their 20-10 win over the Seahawks Tuesday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing rallying in the midst of a chaotic week, Kupp's record-setting performance, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"First of all, what an incredible job really by our organization as a whole – staff, coaches players. I mean, you look at (Rams Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance) Reggie (Scott) and his group, (Director, Football Operations) Sophie Harlan, so many people were instrumental in even getting us to a position be able to play this game." – McVay