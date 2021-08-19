Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

Aug 19, 2021 at 02:40 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ each met with local media following Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, discussing what they took away from that day's session and both practices with Las Vegas overall, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"The thing that I really liked the most about it is, they're totally different structures on offense and on defense." – McVay

  • Between this week's two joint practices with the Raiders and the Rams' Aug. 7 joint practice with the Cowboys, the Rams were able to get some good work in against different looks on both offense and defense.
  • McVay said these practices are good because they not only break up the monotony of going against themselves, but also help them prepare for a 17-game season, given the consistency they see with what the Cowboys and Raiders are doing defensively around the league.

"All aspects (need to be worked on), just because our standards are so high. It's not like we're out here doing terrible or doing bad, but our standards are so high that anything below being elite is not enough." – Ramsey

  • At this stage of the preseason, the Rams' defense isn't where it wants to be yet, but that's not necessarily a bad thing because of the expectations they have for themselves.
  • "We have got some time left we're going to do whatever we have to do to get it together," Ramsey said, alluding to the 24 days between now and kicking off the regular season against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.

Related Links

"(A'Shawn Robinson), that's a guy that has been improving a lot in this camp and in my opinion, from what I've seen, this is probably one of his best days he put on film." – Donald

  • Watching Thursday's practice as a spectator due to a veteran rest day he received, Donald came away impressed by what he saw out of Robinson against the Raiders' offensive line.
  • Robinson's strength and explosiveness stood out to Donald, as well as how stout Robinson looked on his double teams.

Related Content

news

10 Observations from Rams' second joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Rams' second joint practice with the Raiders. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford share takeaways from first joint practice with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say after Wednesday's joint practice with the Raiders, including their thoughts on Stafford's performance and how the day as a whole went. 
news

10 Observations from Rams' first joint practice with Raiders

Here are 10 things that stood out from the Los Angeles Rams' first joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders. 
news

Ernest Jones gets taste of defensive signal-caller role in preseason

Rams rookie linebacker Ernest Jones was given a big responsibility in their preseason opener. 
news

Rams roster at 85 players

The Rams' roster currently stands at 85 players following roster reductions made Monday. 
news

First Look: Rams wrap up preseason home slate hosting Raiders

An early preview of Saturday's preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris share final takeaways from preseason opener, look ahead to joint practices with Raiders

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the performances of their respective units in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers, and what they'll look to accomplish in joint practices with the Raiders later this week. 
news

McVay: Leonard Floyd exits practice with ankle injury "but it seems like it's good"; Trishton Jackson dealing with knee injury from Chargers game

Injury updates from Rams head coach Sean McVay following Monday's practice on outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and wide receiver Trishton jackson ahead of joint practices and a preseason game with the Raiders later this week. 
news

Justin Lawler's preseason performance vs. Chargers an emotional moment for him

Reflecting on what he's been through injury-wise over the last two years, outside linebacker Justin Lawler's performance against the Chargers meant a lot to him. 
news

Bryce Perkins makes most of return to live game action

Making his long-awaited return to live game action, Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins capitalized on his opportunities in Saturday night's preseason game against the Chargers. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Justin Lawler, Bryce Perkins, Tutu Atwell and Ernest Jones react to preseason opener vs. Chargers

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, quarterback Bryce Perkins, wide receiver Tutu Atwell and linebacker Ernest Jones had to say about players' individual performances and more after Saturday night's preseason-opener loss to the Chargers. 
Advertising