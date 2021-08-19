From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each met with local media following Thursday's joint practice with the Raiders, discussing what they took away from that day's session and both practices with Las Vegas overall, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"The thing that I really liked the most about it is, they're totally different structures on offense and on defense." – McVay
- Between this week's two joint practices with the Raiders and the Rams' Aug. 7 joint practice with the Cowboys, the Rams were able to get some good work in against different looks on both offense and defense.
- McVay said these practices are good because they not only break up the monotony of going against themselves, but also help them prepare for a 17-game season, given the consistency they see with what the Cowboys and Raiders are doing defensively around the league.
"All aspects (need to be worked on), just because our standards are so high. It's not like we're out here doing terrible or doing bad, but our standards are so high that anything below being elite is not enough." – Ramsey
- At this stage of the preseason, the Rams' defense isn't where it wants to be yet, but that's not necessarily a bad thing because of the expectations they have for themselves.
- "We have got some time left we're going to do whatever we have to do to get it together," Ramsey said, alluding to the 24 days between now and kicking off the regular season against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.
"(A'Shawn Robinson), that's a guy that has been improving a lot in this camp and in my opinion, from what I've seen, this is probably one of his best days he put on film." – Donald
- Watching Thursday's practice as a spectator due to a veteran rest day he received, Donald came away impressed by what he saw out of Robinson against the Raiders' offensive line.
- Robinson's strength and explosiveness stood out to Donald, as well as how stout Robinson looked on his double teams.