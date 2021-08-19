From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald share takeaways from second joint practice with Raiders

"All aspects (need to be worked on), just because our standards are so high. It's not like we're out here doing terrible or doing bad, but our standards are so high that anything below being elite is not enough." – Ramsey

At this stage of the preseason, the Rams' defense isn't where it wants to be yet, but that's not necessarily a bad thing because of the expectations they have for themselves.

"We have got some time left we're going to do whatever we have to do to get it together," Ramsey said, alluding to the 24 days between now and kicking off the regular season against the Bears on Sunday Night Football.