From the Podium: Sean McVay and Jalen Ramsey share final thoughts on Cardinals prep heading into Sunday's game

"Covering those guys for six seconds is already tough enough, so if he extends the play a couple more seconds, then you can just imagine how much tougher that makes it on the defensive guys." – Ramsey

For Ramsey and other defensive backs, defending Murray presents a challenge not only because of his ability to extend plays, but because of the the playmaking targets he has in the passing game as well.

At the same time, "We have all the confidence in the world in our d-line and our guys who rush, so we'll be ready, we'll see how this Sunday goes," Ramsey said.

"(Hopkins is) one of the best in the game." – Ramsey

Ramsey and Hopkins will meet for the ninth time in their careers on Sunday.