From the Podium: Sean McVay, Jalen Ramsey, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp react to Week 18 loss to 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay, cornerback Jalen Ramsey, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp each held postgame press conferences with local media following their 27-24 overtime loss to the 49ers, discussing what they took away from the overall result, each's unit's performances, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"We'll move forward the right way. But this one was a tough one today." – McVay
- The Rams saw their five-game win streak end with Sunday's loss to the 49ers.
- Asked what change in the third quarter after a dominant first half, McVay said they "didn't get any efficiency running the ball" and "were having troubling protecting."
"Just a part of the game. It is what it is." – Ramsey
- Ramsey took over on-field defensive signal-caller duties for the Rams after safety Jordan Fuller left the game with an ankle injury early in the fourth quarter.
- Ramsey indicated it wasn't a big adjustment having to take on those responsibilities.
"I think the biggest thing is, we're a resilient bunch." – Stafford
- The loss prevented the Rams from keeping hold of the No. 2 seed in the NFC and altered their playoff road, but the Rams are prepared for it.
- "We're a resilient group and we'll be ready to go," Stafford said.
"You don't want to take for granted the difficulty of winning a division title. But at the same time, a loss never feels good." – Kupp
- The Rams still clinched the 2021 NFC West title with the Cardinals loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but the also know there's more work to be done.
- Kupp said the focus is now on getting ready for the Wild Card round against the Cardinals and responding to Sunday's loss the right way.