From the Podium: Sean McVay, Raheem Morris, Mike LaFleur, Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp preview Week 16 vs. Saints

"I think just the depth of our room in general, there's trust in whoever it is that's on the field, and guys know that they're going to be expected to do everything." – Kupp

The Rams will be getting a boost this week with the expected return of wide receiver Tutu Atwell.

Between what Demarcus Robinson has done, as well as Austin Trammell earlier this season and even what Tyler Johnson showed last week in practice, it's giving Los Angeles valuable depth in that position group at a critical time.