Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 11 vs. Seahawks

Nov 15, 2023 at 05:41 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing injury updates, the addition of Carson Wentz, what they've seen from the Seahawks defense since the two teams played each other in Week 1, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(Wide receiver Puka Nacua) is just banged up." – McVay

  • Nacua being limited in Wednesday's practice was a preventative measure, according to McVay.
  • McVay said Nacua was a little bit limited in terms of his overall movement against the Packers in Week 9.

"Practiced fully, so it was good. It's good to be out there." – Stafford

  • Stafford (right thumb) confirmed he got a full workload in Wednesday's practice. 
  • "It was nice to get back out there and get my feet wet again, literally and figuratively," Stafford said, referring to the rainy conditions.

Advertising