From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford preview Week 11 vs. Seahawks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing injury updates, the addition of Carson Wentz, what they've seen from the Seahawks defense since the two teams played each other in Week 1, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"(Wide receiver Puka Nacua) is just banged up." – McVay