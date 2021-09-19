From the Podium: Sean McVay, Sony Michel, Troy Reeder, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' Week 2 win over Colts

"There was a lot of adversity that we hit, and there's no style points in this league. So finding a way to get a win, I think is says a lot about our team." – McVay

The Rams put together a resilient performance to come away with the victory on Sunday.

After the Colts took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery in the endzone, the Rams outscored them 10-3 the rest of the way, answering the Colts' touchdown with one of their own (10-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp) and their field goal with one of their own.