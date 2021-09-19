From the Podium: Sean McVay, Sony Michel, Troy Reeder, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Jalen Ramsey react to Rams' Week 2 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS – Rams head coach Sean McVay, running back Sony Michel, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, linebacker Troy Reeder and cornerback Jalen Ramseyeach met with the media following their 27-24 win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, discussing Stafford's performance, the timely plays by Los Angeles' defense, and more.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"There was a lot of adversity that we hit, and there's no style points in this league. So finding a way to get a win, I think is says a lot about our team." – McVay
- The Rams put together a resilient performance to come away with the victory on Sunday.
- After the Colts took a 21-17 lead early in the fourth quarter on a fumble recovery in the endzone, the Rams outscored them 10-3 the rest of the way, answering the Colts' touchdown with one of their own (10-yard pass from Stafford to Kupp) and their field goal with one of their own.
"It was great to be able to get get in there, do my job and help this team string some plays together." – Michel
- After Darrell Henderson Jr. left the game early in the fourth quarter with a rib injury, the Rams leaned on Michel to keep the ground game going.
- Michel finished with 10 carries for 46 yards, helping keep the chains moving on the drive that produced what became the game-winning field goal by kicker Matt Gay.
"First NFL pick, it was cool. Happened in a pretty big moment in the game." – Reeder
- Reeder recorded his first interception of his NFL career in Sunday's game, picking off a shovel pass by Colts quarterback Carson Wentz intended for tight end Jack Doyle.
- The takeaway prevented the Colts from scoring and led to a 34-yard field goal by Gay.
"At that point in the game, it's doing whatever it takes to win the game." – Stafford
- The Rams quickly rebounded from the early fourth-quarter touchdown by the Colts with the help of Stafford leading the Rams on scoring drives on each of their next two possessions.
- "Last time I played here, two-minute drive to win the game, field goal to win it. Felt like, 'Why not go do it again?'" Stafford said.
"A lot of it was really the just playcalls we were getting in, with the things the defense was giving us." – Kupp
- Kupp and Stafford were on the same page throughout Sunday's game, as Kupp caught nine of a team-high 11 targets for 162 yards while hauling in both of Stafford's touchdowns.
- Kupp said that connection was a product of Stafford taking what the Colts defense was giving the Rams offense, plus Stafford having a feel of when he had an easier path to a completion.
"It felt great, honestly. It was a great call by coach." – Ramsey
- Ramsey's interception of Colts quarterback Jacob Eason's second pass helped clinch the Rams' victory on Sunday.
- Ramsey said safety Taylor Rapp had great communication pre-snap "for us to play a little game there" and help make the interception happen.