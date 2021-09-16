From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford look ahead to Week 2 at Colts

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford each held press conferences with local media Wednesday to preview the team's Week 2 road game against the Colts.
Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:
"Tutu Atwell will be our punt returner." – McVay
- Asked on Wednesday about using wide receiver Cooper Kupp at punt returner in Week 1, McVay indicated that was because there wasn't a possibility for them returning the Bears' lone punt Sunday night (which was fair-caught by Kupp).
- "He's a guy that in a normal circumstance and situation, you can expect to see him back there," McVay said of Atwell.
"These guys are really tough. They've got a really physical offensive line, they've got great skill players, and they really do a lot of different things that can put a lot of pressure on you." – McVay
- The Colts offense will present challenges for the Rams with the personnel they have in each of those groups.
- McVay noted Colts quarterback Carson Wentz's "well-documented" abilities to make plays on-and-off schedule, as well as Indianapolis have two running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines that pose challenges to defenses.
"I think the best way to do it for everybody is just to try to handle their job, play their responsibility as best they can." – Stafford
- Asked about handling obvious pressure, Stafford indicated the best approach is simply for each person to do their job to the best of their ability.
- "I'm going to try to do that week in and week out day in and day out," Stafford said.
"(Andrew Whitworth) looks young and athletic to me. I think he played good the other night." – Stafford
- Whitworth isn't showing any signs of looking like an offensive line turning 40 later this year, according to Stafford.
- Stafford called Whitworth "a consummate pro" who takes care of his body, is always ready to go, takes mental reps when not practicing and "does a great job leading us."