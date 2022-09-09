From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford on how the Rams will respond to Week 1 loss to Bills

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 31-10 loss to the Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the factors that led to that outcome, responding to the result, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"When you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team, we weren't ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that, and that's on me, I got to do better." – McVay

McVay said he took "a lot of responsibility" for how Thursday night's game played out.

While it was a "humbling" night, McVay said that "you got to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I got to be better within the framework of my role.' That's exactly what I'm going to do."

"This is just chapter one of a guaranteed 17 chapters that we have." – McVay