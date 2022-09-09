Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford on how the Rams will respond to Week 1 loss to Bills

Sep 08, 2022
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held postgame press conferences with local media following the team's 31-10 loss to the Bills Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, discussing the factors that led to that outcome, responding to the result, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below:

"When you look at a lot of the ways that this game unfolded, feel a huge sense of responsibility to this team, we weren't ready to go. I take a lot of pride in that, and that's on me, I got to do better." – McVay

  • McVay said he took "a lot of responsibility" for how Thursday night's game played out.
  • While it was a "humbling" night, McVay said that "you got to be able to look yourself in the mirror and say, 'I got to be better within the framework of my role.' That's exactly what I'm going to do."

"This is just chapter one of a guaranteed 17 chapters that we have." – McVay

  • McVay also kept things in perspective Thursday night, understanding there's still plenty of season and games left to be played.
  • "Looking forward to coming out swinging with these guys to the best of our ability," McVay said.

"I can play more efficient." – Stafford

  • Asked by a reporter what he can do better moving forward, Stafford cited the above, as well as getting the ball out to his receivers quicker and in better spots to better facilitate catch-and-run opportunities for them.
  • "And then I can just try to play within myself as much as I possibly can. Don't try to force anything in any situation. And then just keep leading and keep fighting," Stafford said.

"The one thing that gives me a good feeling is knowing the guys in that locker room and knowing how we're going to all band together, look at each other look inward first and go, 'Hey, what can I do to be better for the guy next to me.'" – Stafford

  • That introspective attitude starts from the top down with McVay, according to Stafford, and is something the locker room believes in.
  • "Overall execution and just our capability of playing better, there's a whole lot more there," Stafford said, while also citing that aforementioned attitude about his confidence in the Rams responding to Thursday night's result the right way.

