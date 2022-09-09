Game Recap: Rams fall to Bills 31-10 in 2022 season opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams defense was able to generate four takeaways, but it wasn't enough to come away with a win as Los Angeles fell to the Buffalo Bills 31-10 Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

Outside linebacker Terrell Lewis (one interception) and cornerback Troy Hill (one interception) accounted for two of those takeaways; linebacker Ernest Jones' forced fumble and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd's ensuing recovery represented the third. The fourth came via a forced fumble by safety Nick Scott and recovery by outside linebacker Justin Hollins.

Wide receiver Cooper Kupp posted 13 catches for 128 yards and one touchdown in the loss, while quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Here is the complete game recap, presented by Verizon:

The Bills struck first, concluding the game's opening drive with a 26-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Gabriel Davis for an early 7-0.