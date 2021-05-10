Benefits of attending all Rams home games for the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released this Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. pacific time. For the first time in NFL history, each team will play 17 regular season games and 3 preseason games. The Rams will host 10 games at SoFi Stadium with 2 preseason and 8 regular season games. The 2021 season is setting up to be one of the best ever with the true opening of SoFi Stadium with fans and an amazing team on the field.

The Rams are hopeful SoFi Stadium will be at full capacity this fall given the June 15 date for reopening the state set by Governor Newsom. Los Angeles has recently moved to the Yellow Tier, which allows for outdoor stadiums, such as SoFi Stadium and Dodgers Stadium, to be at higher capacity.

SoFi Stadium and its groundbreaking amenities are ready for a full stadium of cheering Rams fans this fall. The amazing, double-sided, 120-yard video board will provide fans in attendance with crystal clear replays and graphics all game long. The semi-translucent canopy roof will ensure that fans can enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Los Angeles without the blinding UV rays during day games. The layout and angle of seats in the stadium will allow every person to feel like they are right on top of the action. Plus, the food in the stadium will be top-notch thanks to star chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo curating the food program throughout SoFi Stadium.