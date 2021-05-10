Benefits of attending all Rams home games for the 2021 season

The 2021 NFL schedule will be released this Wednesday, May 12, at 5 p.m. pacific time. For the first time in NFL history, each team will play 17 regular season games and 3 preseason games. The Rams will host 10 games at SoFi Stadium with 2 preseason and 8 regular season games. The 2021 season is setting up to be one of the best ever with the true opening of SoFi Stadium with fans and an amazing team on the field.
The Rams are hopeful SoFi Stadium will be at full capacity this fall given the June 15 date for reopening the state set by Governor Newsom. Los Angeles has recently moved to the Yellow Tier, which allows for outdoor stadiums, such as SoFi Stadium and Dodgers Stadium, to be at higher capacity.
SoFi Stadium and its groundbreaking amenities are ready for a full stadium of cheering Rams fans this fall. The amazing, double-sided, 120-yard video board will provide fans in attendance with crystal clear replays and graphics all game long. The semi-translucent canopy roof will ensure that fans can enjoy the beautiful fall weather in Los Angeles without the blinding UV rays during day games. The layout and angle of seats in the stadium will allow every person to feel like they are right on top of the action. Plus, the food in the stadium will be top-notch thanks to star chefs Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo curating the food program throughout SoFi Stadium.
Rams fans at SoFi Stadium this season will watch one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFL. Optimism is high on the football field following the acquisition of Matthew Stafford and explosive skill players like DeSean Jackson on offense as well as returning Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Darious Williams and others from the number one-ranked defense in the NFL last season.
The 2020 season marked the inaugural season of the new #RamsHouse. Take a look at the best sights from around SoFi Stadium!
Not only will fans be able to watch their Los Angeles Rams fight for a Super Bowl title, they will also be able to see some of the NFL's best teams come to town. The home schedule is stacked with intriguing storylines and matchups:
- The chase for the NFC West crown will once again be grueling with the dynamic quarterbacks and stout defenses of the Seahawks, 49ers and Cardinals.
- Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will descend on SoFi Stadium seeking to avenge their loss to the Rams on Monday Night Football last season.
- Defending NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Titans will be seeking their 3rd straight playoff berth this season.
- Jared Goff and Michael Brockers return to SoFi Stadium for the first time with the Detroit Lions.
- Three of the top four quarterbacks taken in the 2021 NFL Draft will be visiting SoFi Stadium – No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, No. 3 pick Trey Lance and the 49ers, and No. 11 pick Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
For fans seeking to experience SoFi Stadium live and join a community of passionate Rams fans in a year-long experience, season tickets are the perfect option. Season tickets offer great locations and savings over single game tickets for every game. Receive an annual member gift, exclusive virtual and in-person experiences, presales for events at SoFi Stadium and offers throughout the year. Recently, Season Ticket Members received the benefit of sitting in their seats for the first time in what was the first ever ticketed event at SoFi Stadium. Fan reactions to the event, as seen in the video below, were amazing. To learn more about season tickets, click here.
Watch therams.com and NFL Network on Wednesday, May 12 at 5 p.m. pacific time to find out when each of the Rams games will be this season.