See where Darious Williams' playoff pick-six ranks in the Rams Top 5 Defensive Plays

With the Rams' 2020 season officially complete, it's time to look back on the team's top plays.
We finish up with the top five plays by Los Angeles' defense from this season:
5) S Jordan Fuller's game-clinching interception vs. Buccaneers
Fuller picked off Brady twice in Week 11 – both interceptions the first two of Fuller's NFL career – but his second interception came with just under two minutes to play to clinch a 27-24 Rams win over the Bucs in Tampa Bay on Monday Night Football.
4) CB Troy Hill's 20-yard fumble return for a touchdown vs. 49ers
Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald knocked the ball loose from 49ers running back Raheem Mostert, and Hill was there to scoop it up and return it 20 yards for a touchdown to cut the Rams' deficit to four.
This play started a streak of three straight games with a Rams defensive touchdown.
3) LB Kenny Young's pick-six vs. Patriots
The first interception of Young's NFL career was a memorable one, jumping a Cam Newton screen pass and returning it 79 yards for a touchdown to also give him his first NFL pick-six. It also gave the Rams an interception return for a touchdown in back-to-back games for the first time since 2014, and their third consecutive game with a defensive touchdown.
2) CB Troy Hill's 84-yard pick-six vs. Cardinals
Trailing 7-5 with just under 40 seconds remaining in the first half, the Rams saw momentum swing back into their favor as Hill tipped, then intercepted a Chris Streveler pass intended for Trent Sherfield and returned it 84 yards for a touchdown to give the Rams a 12-7 halftime lead in Week 17.
The pick-six tied the Rams with the Colts for most defensive touchdowns in the league for the 2020 season (four).
1) CB Darious Williams' pick-six vs. Seahawks in wild card round of playoffs
Williams intercepted a Russell Wilson screen pass intended DK Metcalf and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown to help the Rams advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Between the regular season and postseason, it was Williams' fifth interception of the year. He led the team with four in the regular season.