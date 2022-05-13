Top five games on the Rams' 2022 schedule

The Rams open in primetime for the third-straight year, and they'll do it against another team widely-regarded by experts as a Super Bowl contender this season in the Bills for this year's NFL Kickoff game.

SoFi Stadium will play host to two of the top 10 teams in total yards of offense and scoring offense last season, not to mention two of the league's top passers in Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills also return most of the key pieces to their defense that allowed the fewest yards and points per game in the NFL last season – while adding former Rams outside linebacker Von Miller to their pass rush – so it should be a great early test for the Rams' offense.