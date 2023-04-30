Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

READ: Warren McClendon Jr. excited to reunite with Georgia teammate Stetson Bennett on Rams

Apr 29, 2023 at 09:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

SOFI DRAFT LAB – Offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr. spent the last three years in Athens working alongside quarterback Stetson Bennett as part of the Georgia Bulldogs football program.

On Saturday, it didn't take long for McClendon to reunite with his former college teammate after getting drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

"It's special," McClendon said after being selected. "He was there before me, but he left, went to JuCo and came back, but we came in together his second time. Just watching him grow and him helping me out and helping him out, and just the things we've accomplished on the college level, now coming to the NFL, words just can't explain. I'm just speechless right now."

That growth and development saw McClendon become a versatile offensive lineman. He said he played both left tackle and right tackle in-game for the Bulldogs, and also spent some at center and guard in practice occasionally.

"Having those reps at those positions definitely gives me a little confidence," McClendon said.

McClendon was already familiar from the Rams from afar thanks to another Georgia connection that existed before the Bennett one was established in starting quarterback Matthew Stafford and former outside linebacker Leonard Floyd.

"Matt Stafford, especially for him coming from Georgia, always kept up with him in college and in the NFL, so just watching that and then Leonard Floyd, so just keeping up with those guys and their careers, it definitely happened for the better," McClendon said.

McClendon likely had a good idea he was headed to the Rams based on how the pre-draft process went. He said the call with them was "good," and that he spoke to general manager Les Snead, head coach Sean McVay, offensive line coach Ryan Wendell throughout the process and also met with Rams scouts at the Senior Bowl.

He now looks to take what he learned from his time at Georgia and apply it to the Rams.

"Somebody's that's gonna show up, they're gonna work hard and give everything they have to that organization," McClendon said of what he'll bring. "At Georgia, we played to a standard, and coming in and playing to the standard that the Rams have and someone that they can just depend on."

PHOTOS: Meet new Rams OT Warren McClendon Jr. | 2023 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Warren McClendon from his time at Georgia.

