Six and four with seven to go.
You could say the postseason push starts now, and you'd be right.
Or you could treat Week 12 as a playoff game in its own right. Technically not a do-or-done, but might as well be.
With matching records, playing out of the best divisions in football, it's unlikely there's room for both of them at the postseason table.
This Thanksgiving Eve, the main course is served first, as the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers make some NFL history at SoFi Stadium.
Fearsome Foursome and Then Some
The hits keep coming on offense. Since we last gathered in this space both Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson have been ruled out for the year with season-ending surgeries.
Little did the marketing team know when they scheduled the Fearsome White uniforms to debut under the prime time Thanksgiving lights that the Rams would be at a juncture where their only path forward might be to become the league's most imposing defense. They have allowed just three touchdowns over their last five games (fewest in NFL) but are about to level up in terms of competition.
Yet Myles Garrett looks like the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Aaron Donald is rounding into elite form, too. Now, Kobie Turner returns to join forces with a healthy Braden Fiske and Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart and Tyler Davis and thankfully this is the longest list of impact players of any unit in the NFL!
How can Sean McVay and the Rams shape their game plan around that identity, starting with neutralizing a Packers' offense predicated on an explosive passing game (Jordan Love leads the NFL with 43 completions of 20-plus yards)? We asked Maurice Jones-Drew and D'Marco Farr on this week's Between the Horns.
Lines of Intersection
Schedules are scrambled.
The Rams had extra rest, but with a Wednesday night game, it still feels like a short week.
That means Les Snead was our guest on the Coach McVay Show, as the players and staff were on the practice field Monday afternoon installing the game plan.
"This is the time of year to be creative. You can complain or solve," the general manager told us. "We're intentionally trying to solve."
One area where the Rams buttressed themselves against attrition was along the offensive line. We saw in Arizona how without guard Steve Avila, then losing center Coleman Shelton, and shortly thereafter his backup Dylan McMahon, LA didn't flinch. Beaux Limmer slid to center, Bill Murray took over at guard, and the Rams put together a breakout performance.
Credit to offensive line coach Ryan Wendell (along with Zak Kromer and Brian Allen) for having them prepared and cross-trained.
Snead spoke to how that group performed, how they're equipped to handle the challenges ahead, and why it was so important to carry extra contributors up front in 2026.
"We have a really good [offensive line]. We like the reserves. We think if the reserves get a shot to play, they can play like starters."
Notable and Quotable
In the spirit of giving thanks, have you noticed how intentional the Rams have been about celebrating? Despite having plenty of reasons to despair, or crumble under the weight of unmet expectations, they're smiling more than ever. After all, they've won four in a row!
"I think one of my favorite things about our team, if you were to say what do I hope that you guys would see from afar, is enjoyment of celebrating each other's successes and being able to have fun," the head coach said this week. "You're at your best when you're competing tough but you're still enjoying it. This is a blessing, never a burden. When you watch us, I think we're at our best when we're connected and we're enjoying it and celebrating each other's successes."
Part of the enjoyment, and the implied optimism, is having a force like Garrett back on the field. Now, the Rams face a Packers team that's getting their Myles Garrett back, just in time for a showcase at SoFi Stadium.
"[Micah Parsons is] similar to me in that you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect to win. He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center," Garrett told reporters. Parsons, a three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker tore his ACL and meniscus on December 14 of last season and has been cleared to make his 2026 debut against the Rams. Parsons has three sacks in two career games versus Matthew Stafford and LA.
"He's smaller. He moves well. He has great get-off. He has supreme instincts. He really is the full package."
Though I doubt he's the kind of coach that Turner has been for the past month.
"He's the best assistant D-line coach maybe we've ever had, but I'd much rather have him out on the field," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said of The Conductor in anticipation of his return.
And finally, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase had a telling – and humorous – retort when asked this week if the bye week allowed him to self-scout, as is often the case when NFL teams break for the open date.
"I was about to say, what bye week?"
Here's the thing about how the Rams' schedule breaks: The more they win, the more it flywheels to their benefit. Hosting the Packers on neutral rest leads into hosting the Chiefs on an extra day that leads into traveling to Santa Clara for a revenge opportunity on another mini-bye. I recall looking at this stretch in May when the schedule was released thinking the setup was ideal… but only to the extent that LA can capitalize.
Watching the West and the Rest
I'll admit it was bizarre watching the Vikings and 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday night, coming to terms with the fact that it was probably for the best to see San Francisco hand Minnesota a loss. I guess the same reality holds for Sunday when they host Seattle (6-4) in Santa Clara. Unless you can look at the Niners remaining schedule and find four-plus losses (I cannot), the Rams are playing for a wild card ticket and the Seahawks are their primary competition.
The Bears (8-2) are in great position, but like the Rams, have a gauntlet ahead of them. Chicago plays four more games against the NFC North, including Thanksgiving in Detroit. They also have tilts against the Jaguars and Bills. A Chicago win Thursday, and the Bears are more likely to win the division than tumble out of the playoff picture. However, if Chicago were to slip, they become potential prey to track down.
As for the Vikings (7-3), though they've lost three of four, it feels like they have a pretty firmfloor at 10 wins with Kirk Cousins. Minnesota will host Atlanta in Week 12.
My expectation is that the Rams will have to earn at least 11 wins to get in, and it would behoove them to beat Green Bay and Seattle above all others.
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium in Week 12 on Thanksgiving eve. Take a look through photos of the teams battling each other throughout the years.