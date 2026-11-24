Notable and Quotable

In the spirit of giving thanks, have you noticed how intentional the Rams have been about celebrating? Despite having plenty of reasons to despair, or crumble under the weight of unmet expectations, they're smiling more than ever. After all, they've won four in a row!

"I think one of my favorite things about our team, if you were to say what do I hope that you guys would see from afar, is enjoyment of celebrating each other's successes and being able to have fun," the head coach said this week. "You're at your best when you're competing tough but you're still enjoying it. This is a blessing, never a burden. When you watch us, I think we're at our best when we're connected and we're enjoying it and celebrating each other's successes."

Part of the enjoyment, and the implied optimism, is having a force like Garrett back on the field. Now, the Rams face a Packers team that's getting their Myles Garrett back, just in time for a showcase at SoFi Stadium.

"[Micah Parsons is] similar to me in that you can line me up pretty much anywhere and expect to win. He has success rushing inside the tackle, outside the tackle, over the guard and over the center," Garrett told reporters. Parsons, a three-time first-team All-Pro linebacker tore his ACL and meniscus on December 14 of last season and has been cleared to make his 2026 debut against the Rams. Parsons has three sacks in two career games versus Matthew Stafford and LA.

"He's smaller. He moves well. He has great get-off. He has supreme instincts. He really is the full package."

Though I doubt he's the kind of coach that Turner has been for the past month.

"He's the best assistant D-line coach maybe we've ever had, but I'd much rather have him out on the field," defensive coordinator Chris Shula said of The Conductor in anticipation of his return.

And finally, offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase had a telling – and humorous – retort when asked this week if the bye week allowed him to self-scout, as is often the case when NFL teams break for the open date.

"I was about to say, what bye week?"

Here's the thing about how the Rams' schedule breaks: The more they win, the more it flywheels to their benefit. Hosting the Packers on neutral rest leads into hosting the Chiefs on an extra day that leads into traveling to Santa Clara for a revenge opportunity on another mini-bye. I recall looking at this stretch in May when the schedule was released thinking the setup was ideal… but only to the extent that LA can capitalize.

Watching the West and the Rest

I'll admit it was bizarre watching the Vikings and 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday night, coming to terms with the fact that it was probably for the best to see San Francisco hand Minnesota a loss. I guess the same reality holds for Sunday when they host Seattle (6-4) in Santa Clara. Unless you can look at the Niners remaining schedule and find four-plus losses (I cannot), the Rams are playing for a wild card ticket and the Seahawks are their primary competition.

The Bears (8-2) are in great position, but like the Rams, have a gauntlet ahead of them. Chicago plays four more games against the NFC North, including Thanksgiving in Detroit. They also have tilts against the Jaguars and Bills. A Chicago win Thursday, and the Bears are more likely to win the division than tumble out of the playoff picture. However, if Chicago were to slip, they become potential prey to track down.

As for the Vikings (7-3), though they've lost three of four, it feels like they have a pretty firmfloor at 10 wins with Kirk Cousins. Minnesota will host Atlanta in Week 12.