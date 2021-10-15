Week 6 Preview: Rams ready and focused for meadowlands matchup with Giants

"Everybody in the film room goes into it saying, 'We left a ton of plays on the field'," the first-year defensive lineman told us while reviewing the Seattle win.

"There are so many things (in all three phases) we're only going to continue to get better and better at. And we're only going to get smarter and smarter at. We're only going to hit harder and harder throughout the season."

Head coach Sean McVay summarized the attitude going to New York this way: "We've got the wrong guys if I have to convince them that they need to be ready to show up in this three-hour window of time."

Who Can Fill for DWill?

As you've likely heard, the Rams will be without starting corner ﻿Darious Williams﻿ for the next three games.

As McVay said this week, you don't replace Williams with just one person. A few options come to mind as the Rams look to fill the void of a defensive player so valuable, they placed a first-round tender on him this offseason.

Over the next three Sundays, we may see ﻿Terrell Burgess﻿ effectively make his season debut in the slot. Or someone with veteran experience like ﻿Dont'e Deayon﻿ could be promoted from the practice squad to face the Giants, the franchise that gave him his NFL start. Or ﻿David Long Jr.﻿ could return to the lineup in pursuit of more moments like his season-opening interception against the Bears.

As the Rams piece it together at corner, they've got two invaluable advantages: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿'s ability to fend for himself (freeing up coverage resources elsewhere) and the shot clock guaranteed by ﻿Aaron Donald﻿'s pass rush.

Big (Black and) Blue

L.A. won't get any sympathy from a Giants group missing running back Saquon Barkley, receiver Kenny Golladay, and linebacker Blake Martinez, just to name a few.

Their starting quarterback Daniel Jones – who's enjoying a career season to this point despite the team's woes – still has to clear concussion protocol to play, as well.

Going into Sunday, the Rams have a clear advantage on the injury report.

Unparallel Lines

Perhaps nowhere is the injury disparity more apparent than along the offensive lines.

According to PFF, the Rams front ranks among the top 10 in the league with their pass blocking, run blocking, and overall grades. ESPN likes them a lot, as well. That's a direct result of their continuity, with the same five players making every start.

Conversely, the Giants lost center Nick Gates and left guard Shane Lemieux for the season in the first two weeks. They've have had five different players take snaps at left guard. And even as they get healthy at tackle, there's indecision. Joe Judge reportedly intends to play Andrew Thomas, Nate Solder and Matt Peart in some form of platoon.

More Production Than Points

It's not just the Rams offensive line that's thriving. Every offensive position group has excelled.