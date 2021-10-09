Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

After a Week 4 loss, the Los Angeles Rams quickly turned the page to Week 5 for Thursday Night Football against another division rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams ended Thursday night with a win & a new Rams franchise sack-record holder. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:
Week 5 Victory Speech
After a win vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out game balls to WR Robert Woods & DL Aaron Donald, who broke the Rams' franchise sack record.
Aaron Donald breaks Rams franchise sack record
Watch the best sacks from Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald's career, as he now holds the Rams franchise sack record with 88.5 sacks.
Radio Call of the Game
Go inside the radio booth as J.B. Long calls the play that secured the Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks: Rams S Nick Scott's fourth quarter interception.
Game-action photos
Checkout in-game photos from the Rams' Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 5 NFC West matchup at Lumen Field.
Crucial Catch
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell and his family share the story of their cousin Tyra, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2020 and reflect on the way her legacy lives on through them. The family also looks back on the diagnosis of their Great Aunt Harriette as she details her story of survival.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson opens up about his close relationship with his father William Jackson, and details his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2009.
En Mi Barrio
Comedian Justice Alexander joins comedian Jay Mendoza to visit significant places from his life as he recalls his struggle before finding success in the entertainment industry.
Sebastian Joseph-Day Mic'd Up
Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams DL Sebastian Joseph-Day mic'd up for Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
Sounds of the Game
Relive Los Angeles Rams WR Van Jefferson's touchdown with the sights and sounds from the Week 5 Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup at SoFi Stadium.