Weekly wrap-up: Bouncing back with a Week 5 win vs. Seahawks

Oct 08, 2021 at 05:57 PM
Joliana Frausto

After a Week 4 loss, the Los Angeles Rams quickly turned the page to Week 5 for Thursday Night Football against another division rival, the Seattle Seahawks. The Rams ended Thursday night with a win & a new Rams franchise sack-record holder. Here is a recap of the storylines of the week:

Week 5 Victory Speech

After a win vs. the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay hands out game balls to WR ﻿Robert Woods﻿ & DL ﻿Aaron Donald﻿, who broke the Rams' franchise sack record.

Aaron Donald breaks Rams franchise sack record

Watch the best sacks from Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald's career, as he now holds the Rams franchise sack record with 88.5 sacks.

Radio Call of the Game

Go inside the radio booth as J.B. Long calls the play that secured the Los Angeles Rams' Week 5 win vs. the Seattle Seahawks: Rams S ﻿Nick Scott﻿'s fourth quarter interception.

Game-action photos

Checkout in-game photos from the Rams' Week 5 matchup vs. the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

PHOTOS: Game-action moments from Rams vs. Seahawks Week 5 at Lumen Field

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks for a Week 5 NFC West matchup at Lumen Field.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
1 / 67

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Darrell Henderson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
2 / 67

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands off to running back Darrell Henderson (27) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Elaine Thompson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_MAF03996
3 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL2465
4 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2455
5 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL1940
6 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL1880
7 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF04190
8 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL1832
9 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF04130
10 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF04125
11 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
12 / 67

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
E_MAF03985
13 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) makes a catch as Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
14 / 67

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) makes a catch as Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_TOWL2431
15 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF04505
16 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF04486
17 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL2677
18 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2431
19 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2652
20 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2765
21 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey as Rams' Taylor Rapp (24) moves in as Metcalf scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
22 / 67

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, center, is tackled by Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey as Rams' Taylor Rapp (24) moves in as Metcalf scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_TOWL3327
23 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3235
24 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF04841
25 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF04839
26 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF04782
27 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams huddle during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
28 / 67

Los Angeles Rams huddle during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
E_MAF04729
29 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (15) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
30 / 67

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (15) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Alika Jenner/NFL)

Alika Jenner/2021 Alika Jenner
E_MAF04507
31 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) eyes an incomplete pass as Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (6) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
32 / 67

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) eyes an incomplete pass as Seattle Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs (6) moves in during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_MAF04716
33 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
34 / 67

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) rushes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_TOWL3824
35 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF04953
36 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF04992
37 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL3815
38 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3818
39 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3789
40 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF05103
41 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF05150
42 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL4438
43 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5005
44 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL3789
45 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4285
46 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4274
47 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4385
48 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5071
49 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4979
50 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4917
51 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4749
52 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4931
53 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_MAF05336
54 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF05245
55 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF05197
56 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Ric Tapia/NFL)
57 / 67

Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, October 7, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Ric Tapia/NFL)

Ric Tapia/2021 Ric Tapia
E_TOWL4816
58 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5238
59 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_5431
60 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL4804
61 / 67
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_MAF05388
62 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF05844
63 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_MAF05373
64 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, greets Robert Woods (2) and running back Sony Michel (25), second from left, after Michel scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
65 / 67

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, greets Robert Woods (2) and running back Sony Michel (25), second from left, after Michel scored a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Craig Mitchelldyer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
E_MAF06072
66 / 67
Mike Fiechtner Photography
E_TOWL4424
67 / 67
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
Crucial Catch

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿Tutu Atwell﻿ and his family share the story of their cousin Tyra, who lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2020 and reflect on the way her legacy lives on through them. The family also looks back on the diagnosis of their Great Aunt Harriette as she details her story of survival.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿ opens up about his close relationship with his father William Jackson, and details his battle with pancreatic cancer in 2009.

En Mi Barrio

Comedian Justice Alexander joins comedian Jay Mendoza to visit significant places from his life as he recalls his struggle before finding success in the entertainment industry.

Sebastian Joseph-Day Mic'd Up

Watch and listen to Los Angeles Rams DL ﻿Sebastian Joseph-Day﻿ mic'd up for Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

Sounds of the Game

Relive Los Angeles Rams WR ﻿Van Jefferson﻿'s touchdown with the sights and sounds from the Week 5 Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals matchup at SoFi Stadium.

Advertising