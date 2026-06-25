Newcomer update: Myles Garrett

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is defensive end Myles Garrett.
How He Got Here: Garrett was acquired in a trade with the Browns on June 1 in exchange for outside linebacker Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, 2028 second-round pick and 2029 third-round pick.
What's Next: Maximizing what he does best. Like defensive coordinator Chris Shula's analogy about not asking anything different of players of Steph Curry, LeBron James and Michael Jordan's caliber, the same applies here. Though primarily a 4-3 defensive end, Garrett initially spent OTAs with Los Angeles' outside linebackers, but L.A. has had their edge rushers rush lined up along the line of scrimmage.
Defensive end Myles Garrett has officially arrived in Los Angeles! Browse through photos of his first 24 hours with the Rams.
Bet You Didn't Know: Not only did Garrett break the NFL's single-season sack record with 23, he did so despite taking on a league-leading 139 chip blocks, according to NFL Research.
Quotable: "I see a position to solidify myself here as well among the very greats. I still have plenty of great years in front of me. And being able to cement that legacy not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual in winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more, those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it and do it right away." – Garrett in his June 2 introductory press conference