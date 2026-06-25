Newcomer update: Myles Garrett

Quotable: "I see a position to solidify myself here as well among the very greats. I still have plenty of great years in front of me. And being able to cement that legacy not only as a football city here in L.A., but as an individual in winning DPOY and a Super Bowl or more, those things are definitely pressing on my mind, and I have a definite bit of urgency to do it and do it right away." – Garrett in his June 2 introductory press conference