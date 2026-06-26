2026 offseason position reset: Wide receiver

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the wide receiver position.
Key offseason moves
- Drafted former Miami receiver C.J. Daniels in the sixth round: The 24-year-old joins a deep and experienced position group, and brings into it a skillset headline by his contested catch rate.
Who's under contract
Puka Nacua
2025 stats: League-leading 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns while starting 15 of 16 regular season games played; finished second in NFL Offensive Player of the Year voting.
Davante Adams
2025 stats: 60 receptions for 789 yards and a league-leading 14 touchdowns while starting all 14 regular season games he played in.
Jordan Whittington
2025 stats: 18 receptions for 171 yards while playing in all 17 regular season games (six starts).
Konata Mumpfield
2025 stats: 10 receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 17 regular season games.
Xavier Smith
2025 stats: 18 receptions for 303 yards while playing in 16 of 17 regular season games (three starts).
Brennan Presley
2025 stats: Did not record any; spent majority of season on team's practice squad.
Tru Edwards
2025 stats: Did not record any; spent majority of season on team's practice squad.
Mario Williams
2025 stats: Did not record any.
Tyler Scott
2025 stats: Did not record any; joined team on October 28, 2025 as practice squad signee.
CJ Daniels
2025 stats: 50 receptions for 557 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games (12 starts) in his final collegiate season with Miami (Fla.).
What's next
Building on continuity and experience. Even as the offensive identity shifted to heavy 13 personnel usage, Nacua and Adams were still critical components to the engine of the league's No. 1 total and scoring offense in 2025. Whether those multiple-tight end looks remain part of the identity in 2026 remains to be seen – after all, McVay did say this spring that he wouldn't have been able to predict at that same time last year what the 2025 offense would evolve into – having the depth and continuity they do within the group will be helpful in shaping this year's vision and retaining that if they choose to do so.