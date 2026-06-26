2026 offseason position reset: Wide receiver

What's next

Building on continuity and experience. Even as the offensive identity shifted to heavy 13 personnel usage, Nacua and Adams were still critical components to the engine of the league's No. 1 total and scoring offense in 2025. Whether those multiple-tight end looks remain part of the identity in 2026 remains to be seen – after all, McVay did say this spring that he wouldn't have been able to predict at that same time last year what the 2025 offense would evolve into – having the depth and continuity they do within the group will be helpful in shaping this year's vision and retaining that if they choose to do so.