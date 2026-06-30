Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

How He Got Here: After becoming an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, Watson signed a three-year deal with the Rams on March 11.

What's Next: Getting more comfortable in the Rams' scheme, and maximizing his skillset and traits within it. Watson's size and frame gives Los Angeles a cornerback who will help them match up against bigger, more physical receivers.

Bet You Didn't Know: Watson has forced the fifth-highest percentage of tight-window throws (less than one yard of separation) since his rookie season in 2022 at 30.4%, per Next Gen Stats. He trails only Sauce Gardner, Patrick Surtain II, Joey Porter Jr. and Tyson Campbell in that category.