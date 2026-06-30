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Newcomer update: Jaylen Watson

Jun 29, 2026 at 06:01 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is cornerback Jaylen Watson.

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How He Got Here: After becoming an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year, Watson signed a three-year deal with the Rams on March 11.

What's Next: Getting more comfortable in the Rams' scheme, and maximizing his skillset and traits within it. Watson's size and frame gives Los Angeles a cornerback who will help them match up against bigger, more physical receivers.

Bet You Didn't Know: Watson has forced the fifth-highest percentage of tight-window throws (less than one yard of separation) since his rookie season in 2022 at 30.4%, per Next Gen Stats. He trails only Sauce Gardner, Patrick Surtain II, Joey Porter Jr. and Tyson Campbell in that category.

Quotable: "To be honest, I think that's my strength. I think me and Trent (McDuffie) complement each other so well. His strengths are short-area quickness, the small shifty guys, my strengths are the big receivers. So we should be pretty diverse. We should be able to match up pretty well against a lot of different looks we get." – Watson in his introductory press conference, when asked he can fill the role of a corner who can match up with some of the bigger receivers in the NFL.

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