2026 offseason position reset: Tight end

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.
During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the tight end position.
Key offseason moves
- Re-signed Tyler Higbee to a two-year deal: The most accomplished tight end in franchise history returns for his 11th season.
- Drafted Ohio State product Max Klare in the second round: Klare fits the mold of Los Angeles' tight ends as someone who was efficient with his targets and also productive after the catch.
Who's under contract
Tyler Higbee
2025 stats: 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played (eight starts).
Colby Parkinson
2025 stats: Led L.A.'s tight ends with 43 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns while starting 10 of 15 regular season games played.
Davis Allen
2025 stats: 24 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 regular season games (five starts).
Terrance Ferguson
2025 stats: 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns while starting in 3 of 14 regular season games played.
Mark Redman
2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.
Max Klare
2025 stats: 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 14 games for Ohio State (12 starts) in his final collegiate season.
Rohan Jones
2025 stats: 19 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 12 games (four starts) for Arkansas in his final collegiate season.
Dan Villari
2025 stats: 39 receptions for 412 yards while playing in all 12 games (10 starts) for Syracuse in his final collegiate season.
What's next
Building on continuity and experience. Similarity to the wide receivers, the tight ends have a lot of personnel carryover from last season. Whether the high volume of 13 personnel usage stays a core part of the identity of the Rams' offense remains to be seen, but it probably won't be going away completely given the carryover and draft investment in the position.
BEST PHOTOS: Diving into end zones, crab dance celebrations & more | Best of Rams tight ends during the 2025 season
Browse through photos of tight ends Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Tyler Higbee's best moments from the 2025 season.