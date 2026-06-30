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2026 offseason position reset: Tight end

Jun 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams finished up their offseason program and have a little over a month-long break between now and training camp in late July.

During that time, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster, continuing with the tight end position.

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Key offseason moves

  • Re-signed Tyler Higbee to a two-year deal: The most accomplished tight end in franchise history returns for his 11th season.
  • Drafted Ohio State product Max Klare in the second round: Klare fits the mold of Los Angeles' tight ends as someone who was efficient with his targets and also productive after the catch.

Related Links

Who's under contract

Tyler Higbee

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Tyler Higbee

#89 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • College: Western Kentucky

2025 stats: 25 receptions for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played (eight starts).

Colby Parkinson

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Colby Parkinson

#84 TE

  • Height: 6-7
  • Weight: 266 lbs
  • College: Stanford

2025 stats: Led L.A.'s tight ends with 43 receptions for 408 yards and four touchdowns while starting 10 of 15 regular season games played.

Davis Allen

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Davis Allen

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 253 lbs
  • College: Clemson

2025 stats: 24 receptions for 208 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 regular season games (five starts).

Terrance Ferguson

2025-terrance-ferguson-headshot

Terrance Ferguson

#18 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 252 lbs
  • College: Oregon

2025 stats: 11 receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns while starting in 3 of 14 regular season games played.

Mark Redman

2025-mark-redman-headshot

Mark Redman

#83 TE

  • Height: 6-5
  • Weight: 258 lbs
  • College: Louisville

2025 stats: Did not record any; spent entire season on team's practice squad.

Max Klare

86 | TE Max Klare

Max Klare

#86 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 246 lbs
  • College: Ohio State

2025 stats: 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns while playing in all 14 games for Ohio State (12 starts) in his final collegiate season.

Rohan Jones

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Rohan Jones

#46 TE

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 236 lbs
  • College: Arkansas

2025 stats: 19 receptions for 519 yards and four touchdowns while playing in all 12 games (four starts) for Arkansas in his final collegiate season.

Dan Villari

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Dan Villari

#38 TE

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 243 lbs
  • College: Syracuse

2025 stats: 39 receptions for 412 yards while playing in all 12 games (10 starts) for Syracuse in his final collegiate season.

What's next

Building on continuity and experience. Similarity to the wide receivers, the tight ends have a lot of personnel carryover from last season. Whether the high volume of 13 personnel usage stays a core part of the identity of the Rams' offense remains to be seen, but it probably won't be going away completely given the carryover and draft investment in the position.

BEST PHOTOS: Diving into end zones, crab dance celebrations & more | Best of Rams tight ends during the 2025 season

Browse through photos of tight ends Davis Allen, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Tyler Higbee's best moments from the 2025 season.

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers in week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers in week 2 of the 2025 NFL preseason.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tennessee Titans in week 2 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Indianapolis Colts in week 4 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 5 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Jacksonville Jaguars for an international game during week 7 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the New Orleans Saints in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in week 9 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 10 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 11 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in week 12 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in week 13 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 14 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Detroit Lions in week 15 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in week 16 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons in week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Atlanta Falcons in week 17 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals in week 18 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Carolina Panthers in the wild card round of the 2025 NFL post season.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs.

Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL post season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chicago Bears in the divisional round of the 2025 NFL post season.

Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams/Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.
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The Los Angeles Rams take on the Baltimore Ravens in week 6 of the 2025 NFL regular season.

Abigail Dean/ Los Angeles Rams/Los Angeles Rams
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