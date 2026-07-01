Newcomer update: Ty Simpson

How He Got Here: The Alabama product was selected 13th overall by the Rams in the first round of this year's draft.

What's Next: Getting more comfortable with the Rams' playbook. Simpson is already doing this away from the facility as well – he listens to the scripts on his phone with his headphones in, then repeats the playcalls back – but it's a lot of information for a rookie quarterback to absorb.

Bet You Didn't Know: Last season, Simpson tied for the FBS lead in big time throws with 30. Pro Football Focus defined these as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."