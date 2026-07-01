Newcomer update: Ty Simpson

With the offseason program complete and Rams Training Camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Continuing the series is quarterback Ty Simpson.
How He Got Here: The Alabama product was selected 13th overall by the Rams in the first round of this year's draft.
What's Next: Getting more comfortable with the Rams' playbook. Simpson is already doing this away from the facility as well – he listens to the scripts on his phone with his headphones in, then repeats the playcalls back – but it's a lot of information for a rookie quarterback to absorb.
Bet You Didn't Know: Last season, Simpson tied for the FBS lead in big time throws with 30. Pro Football Focus defined these as "a pass with excellent ball location and timing, generally thrown further down the field and/or into a tighter window."
Quotable: "What a great group of guys, first and foremost. Starts from the staff, (head coach) Sean (McVay), Rags (associate coordinator/QBs coach Dave Ragone), (offensive coordinator) Nate (Scheelhaase), (defensive coordinator) coach (Chris) Shula all those guys, they're amazing. And then the vets, the captains, Matthew (Stafford), Q-Lake, Kobie Turner, newcomers like Myles (Garrett) and Trent (McDuffie) and all of those. It's been a great experience. I can't thank them enough for taking me in and teaching me along the way. So it's been a pleasure." – Simpson after the Rams' June 8 OTA, on his impression of being around the team and getting into the swing of it