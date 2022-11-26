No matter who starts at quarterback on Sunday for the Rams, the goal remains the same: Take care of the football, and protect the passer.
The Chiefs have the ninth-highest pass rush win rate in the NFL entering Week 12, according to ESPN analytics, with defensive tackle Chris Jones ranked No. 2 at his position with a 24 percent pass rush win rate. However, Kansas City is tied with the Broncos, Buccaneers and Panthers for the sixth-fewest takeaways generated with 10.
