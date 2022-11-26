Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the 8-2 Chiefs await the 3-7 Rams in Kansas City in Week 12. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

In advance of the contest, here are 3 Keys to Winning for the Rams, powered by The Wallace Firm.

1. Sound tackling from the second and third levels of the defense

Opposing quarterbacks are avoiding the Rams' pass rush by getting the ball out quickly, and Mahomes will surely be no different this week.

Given the speed and yards-after-catch ability of the Chiefs' offensive skill players, that places increased importance on the Rams' linebackers and defensive backs minimizing missed tackles.

2. Limit explosive plays

Yes, Los Angeles' defense is already designed to do that, but it has allowed some uncharacteristic and untimely ones over the last couple of weeks.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to return from a concussion this week and tight end Travis Kelce is coming off a big game – two players who are very capable of generating those kinds of big plays with Mahomes in the passing game.

3. Play a clean game offensively

No matter who starts at quarterback on Sunday for the Rams, the goal remains the same: Take care of the football, and protect the passer.

The Chiefs have the ninth-highest pass rush win rate in the NFL entering Week 12, according to ESPN analytics, with defensive tackle Chris Jones ranked No. 2 at his position with a 24 percent pass rush win rate. However, Kansas City is tied with the Broncos, Buccaneers and Panthers for the sixth-fewest takeaways generated with 10.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams-Chiefs

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national media heading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Los Rams, sin mucho más que perder, tratarán de evitar otro noviembre sin triunfo al visitar la casa de Patrick Mahomes

Bryce Perkins podría iniciar su primer partido en la NFL ante la ausencia de Matthew Stafford, pero enfrente estarán los Chiefs, tal vez el equipo que mejor está jugando en este momento

news

More of Terrell Lewis and Michael Hoecht? Both players poised for increased playing time moving forward

Following linebacker Justin Hollins getting waived on Tuesday, outside linebacker Terrell Lewis and defensive lineman Michael Hoecht were both mentioned as candidates for expanded roles on the Rams' defense.

news

Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

A look at the final injury report leading into Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

news

Rams & Chiefs clash at Arrowhead for first time since 2014 | Week 12 Game Preview

In this Week 12 preview, J.B. Long looks ahead to the challenge of facing Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, which players on offense he believes can take that next step, and how thankful he is to see Bobby Wagner, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey go to battle together each Sunday.

news

From the Podium: Chiefs, Week 12

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen, linebacker Bobby Wagner, quarterback Bryce Perkins and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's press conferences as they prepare for Sunday's road game against the Chiefs.

news

Receptor de los Rams Tutu Atwell anotó la primera anotación en su carrera en la semana 11 contra los Saints

Receptor de los Rams de Los Ángeles Tutu Atwell sabía que el balón iba a ir hacia él en el momento en que se anunció la jugada contra los Saints de New Orleans.

news

Opposing View: Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not looking past Rams' record

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid still sees plenty of talent on the Rams roster despite their current record.

news

Quick hits from Sean McVay's press conference: Matthew Stafford out vs. Chiefs, A'Shawn Robinson out for remainder of season, decision to waive Darrell Henderson Jr. & Justin Hollins

Rams head coach Sean McVay discusses the statuses of quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, as well as why the team waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins.

news

Rams S Russ Yeast on the athleticism that runs in his family & teammates that have helped him grow his rookie season | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 95

Featured on Rams Revealed, Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast talks about the athletic prowess that runs in his family, his road to the NFL and how he has continued to develop throughout his rookie campaign by leaning on and learning from current teammates.

news

First Look: Rams head to Kansas City to take on Chiefs in Week 12

An early preview of Sunday's Week 12 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

