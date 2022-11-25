Rams & Chiefs clash at Arrowhead for first time since 2014 | Week 12 Game Preview

Must K.C. TV

I don't know what the plan is or will be for Donald (and other accomplished veterans) moving forward. Like you, when he opted to return, there's no way I saw his age 31 season going like this.

Donald continues to play a career-high 91 percent of defensive snaps in 2022, and that doesn't seem like a sensible pace given the reduced stakes.

But for three hours on Sunday, I'll be thankful for however many plays he's on the field, especially teaming with Bobby Wagner and Jalen Ramsey. To see those individual talents square off with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is a privilege in any context. Would be great if Cooper Kupp had been able to take that field at Arrowhead with them, too.

The Rams and Chiefs don't get together often. And for the past six seasons, they've been the model of sustained individual and team success.

Kansas City is closing in on a seventh consecutive division title, and vying for the AFC's top seed with the ambition of hosting the conference championship for a fifth consecutive year.