Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (thumb), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Allen did not practice all week, while Robinson and Stafford were ruled out by McVay on Wednesday when McVay provided injury updates on both. Robinson tore his meniscus against the Saints last week and will miss the rest of the season. Stafford is still in concussion protocol and that there were no updates on him beyond that, per McVay.

McVay said Nsekhe's availability could come down to a gametime decision. If Nsekhe is unable to play, McVay said there are "a couple of different guys" who could start at left tackle, with rookie A.J. Arcuri being one of them.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out, while cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a jog-through Thursday, therefore, participation for that day is an estimation.