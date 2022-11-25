Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Injury Report 11/25: Brian Allen, Travin Howard, A'Shawn Robinson and Matthew Stafford out for Week 12 at Chiefs; Tyler Higbee, Ty Nsekhe, Allen Robinson II and Matt Skura questionable

Nov 25, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams center Brian Allen (thumb), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (knee), linebacker Travin Howard (hip) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Kansas City (1:25 p.m. PT, FOX).

Allen did not practice all week, while Robinson and Stafford were ruled out by McVay on Wednesday when McVay provided injury updates on both. Robinson tore his meniscus against the Saints last week and will miss the rest of the season. Stafford is still in concussion protocol and that there were no updates on him beyond that, per McVay.

Meanwhile, tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), wide receiver Allen Robinson II (ankle), guard Matt Skura (knee) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) are listed as questionable.

McVay said Nsekhe's availability could come down to a gametime decision. If Nsekhe is unable to play, McVay said there are "a couple of different guys" who could start at left tackle, with rookie A.J. Arcuri being one of them.

For the Chiefs, wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out, while cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and guard Joe Thuney (ankle) are considered questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. Note: The Rams held a jog-through Thursday, therefore, participation for that day is an estimation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Brian AllenCThumbDNPDNPDNPOut
Aaron DonaldDLRest--DNP-
Tyler HigbeeTEKneeDNPLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Travin HowardLBHipDNPLimitedDNPOut
Ty NsekheOTAnkleDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Allen Robinson IIWRAnkleLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
A'Shawn RobinsonDTKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
Matt SkuraCKneeLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Matthew StaffordQBConcussion, NeckDNPDNPDNPOut
John WolfordQBNeckLimitedFullFull-

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Nick BoltonLBHamstringFullFullFull-
Michael BurtonFBIllness-DNPFull-
Chris JonesDTPersonal--DNP-
Chris LammonsCBConcussionFullFullDNPQuestionable
Jerick McKinnonRBHamstring, ShoulderFullFullFull-
Lucas NiangOLKneeFullFullFull-
JuJu Smith-SchusterWRConcussionFullFullFull-
L'Jarius SneedCBKneeFullFullFull-
Juan ThornhillSCalfLimitedLimitedDNPQuestionable
Joe ThuneyGAnkleDNPDNPLimitedQuestionable
Kadarius ToneyWRHamstringDNPDNPDNPOut
Jaylen WatsonCBHandFullFullFull-

