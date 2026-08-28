5 Takeaways from Rams' 20-18 preseason Week 3 win over Chargers: QB usage, Harrison Mevis' perfect preseason, and more

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams finished up the 2026 preseason with a 20-18 win over the Chargers Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. That preseason finale saw rookie quarterback Ty Simpson start before fellow rookie Matthew Caldwell took over for him in the second half. Two days before kickoff, it remained to be seen whether Stetson Bennett IV would play, and Bennett ultimately did not.

1) Simpson starts, plays first half before Caldwell takes over in third quarter: The Chargers had their first-team defense on the field for the first two drives, which was a good test for Simpson. He showed off his mobility on the third series with a 9-yard scramble. That third drive was his best one of game to that point, but Rams were up-ended on 4th-and-goal from the Chargers 1 after safety Tony Jefferson stopped running back Jordan Waters for no gain. Compared to last week when he entered with a 27-point lead behind him and the Rams opting to run the ball more, Thursday night's circumstances allowed them to ask Simpson to do more. On the Rams' fourth drive, Simpson took advantage of short field position of shanked punt and led a scoring drive he ended with 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brennan Presley. Simpson finished 18 for 23 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown, leading the Rams on three of the five drives he was a part of in the first half.