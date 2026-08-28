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5 Takeaways from Rams' 20-18 preseason Week 3 win over Chargers: QB usage, Harrison Mevis' perfect preseason, and more

Aug 27, 2026 at 10:00 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams finished up the 2026 preseason with a 20-18 win over the Chargers Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. That preseason finale saw rookie quarterback Ty Simpson start before fellow rookie Matthew Caldwell took over for him in the second half. Two days before kickoff, it remained to be seen whether Stetson Bennett IV would play, and Bennett ultimately did not.

On the flip side, the Chargers played their starters on offense and defense for each unit's first two drives before a mix of second-, third- and fourth-string reserves checked in and played the rest of the game.

The Rams clinged to that 2-point lead until 49 seconds left, when outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III recorded the game-sealing strip sack. Peterson finished with two sacks overall on the night.

More on the Rams' quarterback usage, plus four other takeaways, below.

1) Simpson starts, plays first half before Caldwell takes over in third quarter: The Chargers had their first-team defense on the field for the first two drives, which was a good test for Simpson. He showed off his mobility on the third series with a 9-yard scramble. That third drive was his best one of game to that point, but Rams were up-ended on 4th-and-goal from the Chargers 1 after safety Tony Jefferson stopped running back Jordan Waters for no gain. Compared to last week when he entered with a 27-point lead behind him and the Rams opting to run the ball more, Thursday night's circumstances allowed them to ask Simpson to do more. On the Rams' fourth drive, Simpson took advantage of short field position of shanked punt and led a scoring drive he ended with 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brennan Presley. Simpson finished 18 for 23 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown, leading the Rams on three of the five drives he was a part of in the first half.

Caldwell took over on the first drive of the second half, and had a memorable play on that first series where he scrambled for an 8-yard gain. On his second drive, he led the Rams to points via an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Dean Connors. Caldwell finished 5 for 10 passing for 31 yards and that touchdown.

2) Andersen pounces on early takeaway: The undrafted free agent safety out of Wake Forest jumped on a botched handoff between Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton at the Chargers' 14. However, the Rams had to settle for a 27-yard field goal gaining just five yards following the change-of-possesion. Peterson's strip-sack added to the takeaway count.

3) Mevis finishes preseason perfect: Converting a pair of 27-yard attempts, Mevis concluded the preseason a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals this preseason.

4) Extended looks at Connors and Jordan Waters at running back: Connors and Waters both got more run after the Rams earlier Thursday agreed to trade Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Waters finished with 15 carries for 53 yards – including a long of 25 – while Connors had 18 carries for 69 yards plus three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Rohan Jones (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Rohan Jones (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams huddle during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams huddle during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Alex Bachman (5) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Alex Bachman (5) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Bill Murray (66) and Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Bill Murray (66) and Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Mark Redman (83) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Mark Redman (83) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (64) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (64) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jordan Waters (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Jordan Waters (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)
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Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)

Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams
Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)
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Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)

Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Caldwell (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Caldwell (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Dan Villari (38) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Dan Villari (38) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Max Klare (86) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Max Klare (86) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams)

Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Safety Kam Curl (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Safety Kam Curl (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Ronnie Rivers (20) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Ronnie Rivers (20) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Stetson Bennett (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Byron Young (0)during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Byron Young (0)during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams huddle prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams huddle prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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5) Mostly reserves playing for Rams offense, defense: The Rams approached the preseason finale they way you'd imagine, with the majority of the players who snaps Thursday night in the third- or fourth-strings of the unofficial depth chart.

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