5 Takeaways from Rams' 20-18 preseason Week 3 win over Chargers: QB usage, Harrison Mevis' perfect preseason, and more

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Rams finished up the 2026 preseason with a 20-18 win over the Chargers Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. That preseason finale saw rookie quarterback Ty Simpson start before fellow rookie Matthew Caldwell took over for him in the second half. Two days before kickoff, it remained to be seen whether Stetson Bennett IV would play, and Bennett ultimately did not.
On the flip side, the Chargers played their starters on offense and defense for each unit's first two drives before a mix of second-, third- and fourth-string reserves checked in and played the rest of the game.
The Rams clinged to that 2-point lead until 49 seconds left, when outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III recorded the game-sealing strip sack. Peterson finished with two sacks overall on the night.
More on the Rams' quarterback usage, plus four other takeaways, below.
1) Simpson starts, plays first half before Caldwell takes over in third quarter: The Chargers had their first-team defense on the field for the first two drives, which was a good test for Simpson. He showed off his mobility on the third series with a 9-yard scramble. That third drive was his best one of game to that point, but Rams were up-ended on 4th-and-goal from the Chargers 1 after safety Tony Jefferson stopped running back Jordan Waters for no gain. Compared to last week when he entered with a 27-point lead behind him and the Rams opting to run the ball more, Thursday night's circumstances allowed them to ask Simpson to do more. On the Rams' fourth drive, Simpson took advantage of short field position of shanked punt and led a scoring drive he ended with 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Brennan Presley. Simpson finished 18 for 23 passing for 119 yards and one touchdown, leading the Rams on three of the five drives he was a part of in the first half.
Caldwell took over on the first drive of the second half, and had a memorable play on that first series where he scrambled for an 8-yard gain. On his second drive, he led the Rams to points via an 8-yard touchdown pass to running back Dean Connors. Caldwell finished 5 for 10 passing for 31 yards and that touchdown.
2) Andersen pounces on early takeaway: The undrafted free agent safety out of Wake Forest jumped on a botched handoff between Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and running back Omarion Hampton at the Chargers' 14. However, the Rams had to settle for a 27-yard field goal gaining just five yards following the change-of-possesion. Peterson's strip-sack added to the takeaway count.
3) Mevis finishes preseason perfect: Converting a pair of 27-yard attempts, Mevis concluded the preseason a perfect 6-for-6 on field goals this preseason.
4) Extended looks at Connors and Jordan Waters at running back: Connors and Waters both got more run after the Rams earlier Thursday agreed to trade Jarquez Hunter to the Dolphins for wide receiver Tutu Atwell. Waters finished with 15 carries for 53 yards – including a long of 25 – while Connors had 18 carries for 69 yards plus three receptions for 24 yards and one touchdown.
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!
5) Mostly reserves playing for Rams offense, defense: The Rams approached the preseason finale they way you'd imagine, with the majority of the players who snaps Thursday night in the third- or fourth-strings of the unofficial depth chart.