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Ty Simpson decisive, composed and accurate in Rams' preseason finale win over Chargers

Aug 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Once again in the preseason, Ty Simpson looked under control.

In Week 1 against the Chiefs, the rookie quarterback played three quarters and went 21-for-25 with 190 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday night against the Chargers in Week 3, Simpson played the entire first half — and a few plays in the fourth quarter where he just handed the ball off in place of quarterback Matthew Caldwell after Caldwell exited the game with what head coach Sean McVay described with as a knee injury — ending 18-for-23 with 119 yards and a touchdown.

"You've really seen a lot of really good things from him in each of these last three games," McVay said postgame. "(He) didn't have as (many) opportunities last week (as) tonight and obviously in Week 1. I've been really pleased with Ty. He did a great job. I thought he had good command. He's got a great game day demeanor."

Even in his game with not "as many opportunities" in Week 2 against the Saints, Simpson went an accurate 8-for-12 for 73 yards that was simply a result of him having less time on the field. Nonetheless, Simpson book ended the preseason with two performances that emphasized the amount of growth he's made throughout Rams Training Camp and leading into the regular season since being drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

"It was just a steady uphill climb for him each and every day," wide receiver CJ Daniels said. "Him getting more familiar with the offense, and as you saw today, he's a confident leader. He's able to put the ball places. He's able to escape the pocket."

Every step of the way on Thursday against the Chargers, Simpson seemed under control and made smart decisions, a credit to his preparation and work to better understand the playbook and become more comfortable with the Rams' offense.

"I thought he was in good command," McVay said. "He made good decisions. He went where the ball was supposed to go and then the cool thing is some of the second-reaction plays, when it doesn't necessarily work out in rhythm, (he was) able to escape and buy time. Even in the bootleg game, he did a great job of attacking the edge, finding to just be able to keep the ball in play and managing the run game."

Simpson's most impressive throw of the day came on a play just like McVay described, one where he escaped the pocket and completed his lone touchdown on the day. Immediately after the ball was snapped, Simpson was flushed out of the pocket to his left. Switching his hips and lining up to throw on the run, Simpson threw an 11-yard dart to a sprinting Brennan Presley who caught the ball while falling to the ground and sliding to stay in bounds.

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"I kind of had an idea that, in red zone, they were going to go man," Simpson said. "There was some miscommunication on the line with a funky front. I tried not to take a negative play, and BP did a good job of playing football, getting open, and I just tried to get the good player the ball."

The play showed Simpson's quick reflexes and decision making to leave the pocket, speed to create enough space to throw, and accuracy to hit Presley right in stride. His awareness and preparation that led to the touchdown pass was emblematic of the rest of his night: decisive, composed and accurate.

Simpson's exact role moving into the regular season — whether he's the back up to starter Matthew Stafford or not — is still unknown, but Simpson isn't letting that impact his mindset going forward.

"I knew coming into this organization that it was Matthew's team, and I was going to be behind him," Simpson said. "But I told myself, right, regardless of the circumstance, I'm always going to be mentally ready, and I'm always going to be prepared like I'm going to play, because it's only going to help you."

GAME PHOTOS: Rams face Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!

Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) and Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Punter Ethan Evans (42) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Rohan Jones (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Rohan Jones (46) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Bryce Henderson (70) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams huddle during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams huddle during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Alex Bachman (5) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Alex Bachman (5) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Bill Murray (66) and Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Bill Murray (66) and Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) and Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver CJ Daniels (6) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Cam Lampkin (21) and Defensive lineman Jaxson Moi (98) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Kicker Harrison Mevis (92) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Nate Valcarcel (43) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Mark Redman (83) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Mark Redman (83) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (64) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman Austin Blaske (64) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Jordan Waters (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Jordan Waters (32) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)
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Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)

Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams
Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)
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Celebration during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams)

Jackie Mikula /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green (54) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Matthew Caldwell (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Matthew Caldwell (2) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (52) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Dean Connors (33) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Dean Connors (33) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Dan Villari (38) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Dan Villari (38) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Tight end Max Klare (86) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Tight end Max Klare (86) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Payton Zdroik (62) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Al'zillion Hamilton (31) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams)

Hanna Yamamoto /Los Angeles Rams
Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Head Coach Sean McVay after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Outside linebacker Darryl Peterson III (59) after the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (4) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Safety Kam Curl (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Safety Kam Curl (3) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Josh Wallace (30) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Tru Edwards (16) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Jaylen Watson (35) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Brennan Presley (81) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Ronnie Rivers (20) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Ronnie Rivers (20) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Running back Kyren Williams (23) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Runningback Blake Corum (24) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Quarterback Stetson Bennett (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Quarterback Stetson Bennett (15) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive lineman Tyler Davis (90) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Byron Young (0)during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Linebacker Byron Young (0)during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Wide receiver Jordan Whittington (88) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams)

Ryan Hadji /Los Angeles Rams
Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Defensive back Emmanuel Forbes Jr (1) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Cornerback Steven Gilmore (13) during the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)
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Offensive lineman AJ Arcuri (61) prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams)

Brevin Townsell /Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams huddle prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)
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Los Angeles Rams huddle prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams)

Abigail Dean /Los Angeles Rams
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