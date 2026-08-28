Ty Simpson decisive, composed and accurate in Rams' preseason finale win over Chargers

"You've really seen a lot of really good things from him in each of these last three games," McVay said postgame. "(He) didn't have as (many) opportunities last week (as) tonight and obviously in Week 1. I've been really pleased with Ty. He did a great job. I thought he had good command. He's got a great game day demeanor."

Even in his game with not "as many opportunities" in Week 2 against the Saints, Simpson went an accurate 8-for-12 for 73 yards that was simply a result of him having less time on the field. Nonetheless, Simpson book ended the preseason with two performances that emphasized the amount of growth he's made throughout Rams Training Camp and leading into the regular season since being drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.

"It was just a steady uphill climb for him each and every day," wide receiver CJ Daniels said. "Him getting more familiar with the offense, and as you saw today, he's a confident leader. He's able to put the ball places. He's able to escape the pocket."

Every step of the way on Thursday against the Chargers, Simpson seemed under control and made smart decisions, a credit to his preparation and work to better understand the playbook and become more comfortable with the Rams' offense.

"I thought he was in good command," McVay said. "He made good decisions. He went where the ball was supposed to go and then the cool thing is some of the second-reaction plays, when it doesn't necessarily work out in rhythm, (he was) able to escape and buy time. Even in the bootleg game, he did a great job of attacking the edge, finding to just be able to keep the ball in play and managing the run game."