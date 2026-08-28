Ty Simpson decisive, composed and accurate in Rams' preseason finale win over Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Once again in the preseason, Ty Simpson looked under control.
In Week 1 against the Chiefs, the rookie quarterback played three quarters and went 21-for-25 with 190 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday night against the Chargers in Week 3, Simpson played the entire first half — and a few plays in the fourth quarter where he just handed the ball off in place of quarterback Matthew Caldwell after Caldwell exited the game with what head coach Sean McVay described with as a knee injury — ending 18-for-23 with 119 yards and a touchdown.
"You've really seen a lot of really good things from him in each of these last three games," McVay said postgame. "(He) didn't have as (many) opportunities last week (as) tonight and obviously in Week 1. I've been really pleased with Ty. He did a great job. I thought he had good command. He's got a great game day demeanor."
Even in his game with not "as many opportunities" in Week 2 against the Saints, Simpson went an accurate 8-for-12 for 73 yards that was simply a result of him having less time on the field. Nonetheless, Simpson book ended the preseason with two performances that emphasized the amount of growth he's made throughout Rams Training Camp and leading into the regular season since being drafted in the first round of this year's NFL Draft.
"It was just a steady uphill climb for him each and every day," wide receiver CJ Daniels said. "Him getting more familiar with the offense, and as you saw today, he's a confident leader. He's able to put the ball places. He's able to escape the pocket."
Every step of the way on Thursday against the Chargers, Simpson seemed under control and made smart decisions, a credit to his preparation and work to better understand the playbook and become more comfortable with the Rams' offense.
"I thought he was in good command," McVay said. "He made good decisions. He went where the ball was supposed to go and then the cool thing is some of the second-reaction plays, when it doesn't necessarily work out in rhythm, (he was) able to escape and buy time. Even in the bootleg game, he did a great job of attacking the edge, finding to just be able to keep the ball in play and managing the run game."
Simpson's most impressive throw of the day came on a play just like McVay described, one where he escaped the pocket and completed his lone touchdown on the day. Immediately after the ball was snapped, Simpson was flushed out of the pocket to his left. Switching his hips and lining up to throw on the run, Simpson threw an 11-yard dart to a sprinting Brennan Presley who caught the ball while falling to the ground and sliding to stay in bounds.
"I kind of had an idea that, in red zone, they were going to go man," Simpson said. "There was some miscommunication on the line with a funky front. I tried not to take a negative play, and BP did a good job of playing football, getting open, and I just tried to get the good player the ball."
The play showed Simpson's quick reflexes and decision making to leave the pocket, speed to create enough space to throw, and accuracy to hit Presley right in stride. His awareness and preparation that led to the touchdown pass was emblematic of the rest of his night: decisive, composed and accurate.
Simpson's exact role moving into the regular season — whether he's the back up to starter Matthew Stafford or not — is still unknown, but Simpson isn't letting that impact his mindset going forward.
"I knew coming into this organization that it was Matthew's team, and I was going to be behind him," Simpson said. "But I told myself, right, regardless of the circumstance, I'm always going to be mentally ready, and I'm always going to be prepared like I'm going to play, because it's only going to help you."
The Los Angeles Rams take on the Chargers for preseason Week 3 at SoFi Stadium. Take a look at photos from the matchup!