No decision yet on whether Stetson Bennett IV or Ty Simpson will be backup quarterback for Week 1 after Thursday night's preseason finale against Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier this week said one of Stetson Bennett IV or Ty Simpson would back up Matthew Stafford Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia.

Speaking to reporters following the Rams' preseason finale against the Chargers, McVay on Thursday night did not commit yet to Bennett or Simpson as the No. 2 quarterback.

"Obviously, we've got the reigning MVP of the league, and then we got two guys that we feel really good about," McVay said. "And if you say, 'hey, what does that really mean?' That's what it means. We feel really good about those two guys. Not pigeon-holing myself into any sort of decision other than I feel really good about Stetson Bennett, feel really good about Ty Simpson."