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No decision yet on whether Stetson Bennett IV or Ty Simpson will be backup quarterback for Week 1 after Thursday night's preseason finale against Chargers

Aug 27, 2026 at 11:30 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay earlier this week said one of Stetson Bennett IV or Ty Simpson would back up Matthew Stafford Week 1 against the 49ers in Australia.

Speaking to reporters following the Rams' preseason finale against the Chargers, McVay on Thursday night did not commit yet to Bennett or Simpson as the No. 2 quarterback.

"Obviously, we've got the reigning MVP of the league, and then we got two guys that we feel really good about," McVay said. "And if you say, 'hey, what does that really mean?' That's what it means. We feel really good about those two guys. Not pigeon-holing myself into any sort of decision other than I feel really good about Stetson Bennett, feel really good about Ty Simpson."

Bennett did not play against the Chargers Thursday night; Simpson started and played the first half before Matthew Caldwell, an undrafted free agent signee from the University of Texas, took over on the Rams' first series of the second half. Simpson returned briefly toward the end of the game after Caldwell left with what McVay described postgame as a knee injury.

McVay also said to not read too much into the way quarterback reps were allocated Thursday night, and that it was just "continuing to get him (Simpson) experience."

Bennett completed 23-of-37 pass attempts for 219 yards across his two preseason games played, plus two carries for nine yards and two rushing touchdowns. Simpson completed 47-of-60 pass attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns in his three preseason games played. Both have faced different levels of circumstance and personnel in those games as well as joint practices with the Cowboys and Saints this month.

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