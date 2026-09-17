Know Before You Go: Rams vs. New York Giants at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the New York Giants for the team's Monday Night Football home opener at SoFi Stadium on Monday, September 21 at 5:15 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN/ABC, locally on ABC7 Los Angeles, available on radio in English on ESPN LA 710 AM and in Spanish on La Primera 1330 AM.

During the offseason, the Rams unveiled two alternate uniforms, Classic Sol and Fearsome White. The new alternate uniforms pay tribute to the players, moments and eras that helped shape the Rams' rich history. The Classic Sol uniform honors the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship team on the 75th anniversary of that title and the uniform will be debuted against the New York Giants.

RAMS HOME OPENER TO HONOR 1951 CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM

1951 Championship Rams and Classic Sol Uniforms: Five years after the Rams became Los Angeles' first professional sports team, they delivered the first championship title to the city in 1951 at the LA Memorial Coliseum. Debuting at the Rams Monday Night Football game against the New York Giants and inspired by one of the most recognizable uniforms in franchise history, the Classic Sol design is a modern take and faithful tribute to a historic era of Rams football. The Classic Sol uniform honors the Rams' 1951 NFL Championship team on the 75th anniversary of that title.

Exclusive Gate Giveaway: To celebrate that first championship, fans in attendance will receive a 1951 Championship Banner Beach Towel upon entry into SoFi Stadium, while supplies last.

RAMS GAMEDAY TO FEATURE SPECIAL GUESTS AND PERFORMANCES

National Anthem: Grammy-accredited vocalist and singer-songwriter NORELLE SIMPSON will perform the National Anthem. Members of the Naval Base Ventura County will hold an 80-yard American flag on the field during the anthem.

Halftime Performance: Halftime will feature a performance from American rapper and producer BIG BOI. Antwan André Patton, known as Big Boi, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer, actor, and philanthropist best known as one half of the iconic hip-hop duo Outkast alongside André 3000. Outkast sold 25 million albums, won seven Grammy Awards, and made history with the RIAA Diamond-certified double album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which included Big Boi's hit single The Way You Move. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025 with Outkast.

In-Game Performer: THE GAME, American DJ and record producer, will perform during the third quarter of the game. The American rapper, songwriter, record producer, and actor is credited with reviving West Coast hip hop in the mid‑2000s. He rose to fame with his triple platinum debut The Documentary (2005), earning two Grammy nominations. He has released chart-topping albums including Doctor's Advocate, LAX, The R.E.D. Album, and Jesus Piece. Beyond music, The Game has acted in films like Waist Deep, founded The Black Wall Street Records, and remained a prominent figure in hip hop culture.

Pre-gates Youth Football Game and Performance: Nearly 200 youth football players will take the field pregame to play in a youth football matchup. Athletes from Tri City Flag and Corona Friday Night Lights will take the same field as the professionals while Newport Harbor High School Pep Squadperforms with nearly 70 dancers also during pregame.

Military Hero of the Game Presented by Verizon: Master Sergeant James Ramos will be recognized during the first quarter. Ramos is a native of Azusa, California who enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2007, where he attended recruit training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego, California. Upon graduation, he attended Infantry Training Battalion, School of Infantry-West in Camp Pendleton, California. He has served with 2nd Battalion 5th Marines, 1st Battalion 7th Marines, and Combat Instructor School of Infantry East. During his service, Master Sergeant Ramos deployed six times across the globe ranging from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, Marine Rotational Force-Australia serving as a Platoon Sergeant, Company Gunnery Sergeant and Operations Chief. While on active duty, he volunteers at FrontSight Military Ministries, helping Veterans and Retirees through mentorship and camaraderie. He currently serves as the Battalion Operations Chief of 2nd Battalion 23rd marines, Pasadena CA. Master Sergeant Ramos' personal decorations include the Navy Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with 3 gold stars, Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal with 4 stars. He is currently married to Raelynn M. Castro-Ramos and they have three children together, Ryleigh, Jiselle, and Jayson Ramos.

LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF THE ROAD TO SUPER BOWL LXI

The Los Angeles Super Bowl LXI Host Committee will officially kick off the Road to Super Bowl LXI, marking the start of the countdown to Super Bowl LXI on Feb. 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium with a media event on Monday, September 21 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. PT.

The event will unveil the Host Committee's Super Bowl LXI Legacy Program. Each year, the NFL partners with the local Host Committee through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program to leave a lasting philanthropic legacy in communities surrounding the Super Bowl host city.

This kickoff will take place on the field of SoFi Stadium hours before the Los Angeles Rams host the New York Giants for their home opener on ESPN's Monday Night Football. Super Bowl LXI will mark ESPN's first Super Bowl broadcast and ABC's first in 21 years.

DINING AND ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS AT HOLLYWOOD PARK

The Shops at Hollywood Park contain a variety of dining options including The Meeting Spot, COSM, Cinepolis, Panini Kabob Grill and Raising Cane's first California Flagship Restaurant in Inglewood. Fans can check out these locations for a bite or drink before or after each Rams game.

Located at Prairie Avenue and Century Boulevard, Hollywood Park's retail district is home to Cinépolis Luxury Cinemas, JD Sports, Iconix Fitness, Cosm, The Meeting Spot, Raising Cane's and Phenix Salon Suites.

NEW MENU ITEMS AND CONCESSION STANDS

New Concession Stands: New to the menu at Rams gameday are Frites, loaded fries with globally inspired flavors such as Butter Chicken, Short Rib and Pastrami. There also will be a second BBQ location near the north side entries and Touchdown Treats will expand to two new locations near the 400 and 500-level seats with new items, including a Brookie, Chocolate Cake, Gelato and Whoopie of the Game. Additionally, four Dippin' Dots portables have been added for fans looking for a cool treat.

New Food Items: Concession stands will feature new menu items including Baked Ziti, Buffalo Chicken Wrap, Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Chicken Club Sandwich, Pickle Fries, Fiesta Chopped Salad and the SPAM Dog. To explore all of the food and beverage options, visit SoFi Stadium's digital dining guide.

Additional Merchandise Locations: The Pepsi Overlook, located near American Airlines Plaza, will now have a team store featuring the latest jerseys, shirts, and matchup items. In addition, two new portable merchandise activations dedicated exclusively to matchup-themed novelties have been added for gamedays near Entry 4 and Lower American Airlines Plaza.

EXCLUSIVE MERCHANDISE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM

Merchandise Items of the Game: Fans can shop the Classic Sol jersey, as well as the first edition of the 2026 Matchup Collection featuring a Rams vs. Giants matchup t-shirt, koozie, pin, coin, shot glass and commemorative ticket in The Equipment Room at SoFi Stadium on Level 4 South. Fans also can purchase new jerseys and gear from the team's alternate uniform launch and season long apparel at the Equipment Room and online at RamsFanShop.com.

Rams x Elwood Merchandise Collaboration: Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Los Angeles Rams 1951 Championship, the team launched a limited-edition capsule collection with Los Angeles-based apparel label Elwood, featuring Rams starting safety and team captain Quentin Lake. The collection is inclusive of six limited-edition vintage-inspired pieces and will be available for fans to shop at the Equipment Room store on Level 4 and online beginning on Friday, Sept. 18.

PREGAME ACTIVATIONS FOR FANS

Early Entry Special: There will be early entry drink specials, featuring $5 Bud Lights and $6 Corona Premier and Extra, in Upper American Airlines Plaza and inside Entries 1- 4 from 3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. PT or while supplies last.

Classic Sol Themed Giveaways and Activations: Rams Football Academy members can receive a Classic Sol foam finger in Upper American Airlines Plaza. All fans can visit the Classic Sol "Pub Set" for photo opportunities, take photos in the themed matchup photo box, and create custom themed buttons at the Button Bars in American Airlines Plaza and the north concourse.

American Airlines Plaza Activities: Rams Ramp'd Up area, the Button Bar, Reaction Ring, and Loteria Card photo opportunities will be available to fans in Upper American Airlines Plaza from 3:15 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. PT.

Rams Football Academy: Fans can visit the Rams Football Academy booth in upper American Airlines Plaza to learn about the exciting youth program and sign up for exclusive benefits and merchandise from the time gates open through halftime.

North Entries Concourse Activations: Additional activations will be set up to reach more fans in the north concourse area inside Entries 1-4. Activities include another Button Bar set up, a mirror booth, the matchup photo box and a surfboard photo set.

Pepsi Tailgate and Challenge: Fans can start their game day off right at the Pepsi Tailgate activation starting at 1:30 p.m. in Lake Park where they can grab delicious bites from local favorites Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen and Pavilions, perfectly paired with an ice-cold Pepsi. Rams Legend ANDREW WHITWORTH will join the tailgate at 3:30 p.m. PT. The Pepsi Challenge also is back where fans can put their taste buds to the test and see why Pepsi Zero Sugar tastes better and is more refreshing than the other guy. Visit Upper American Airlines Plaza when doors open to take the Pepsi Challenge.

NFL Votes: Voter registration booths will be located in Lower American Airlines Plaza and at the 6 North concourse to encourage all members of the NFL family to register to vote. Fans can register to vote from 3:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. PT on gameday. Fans also can register to vote and get "vote ready" by visiting NFL.com/votes.

Additional information on fan activities and partnership activations can be found at https://www.therams.com/game-day/pregame-activities.

ADDITIONAL GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Head to Los Angeles Rams Media Website and click Week 2 "Gameday Info" for Important Gameday Details.