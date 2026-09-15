New concession items available this season at SoFi Stadium

To improve the availability of fan gear throughout the stadium, additional merchandise locations have been added. The Pepsi Overlook, located near American Airlines Plaza, will now have a team store featuring the latest jerseys, shirts, and matchup items. Two new portable merchandise activations dedicated exclusively to matchup-themed novelties have been added for gamedays. Be sure to visit each gameday to see the newest collabs and matchup items, including the addition of shot glasses and coins this season.