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New concession items available this season at SoFi Stadium

Sep 15, 2026 at 12:59 PM
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New dedicated concession stands coming season include Frites, which features loaded fries with butter chicken, short rib and pastrami options. Based on fan feedback, an additional BBQ location has been added near the north side entries and Touchdown Treats will expand to two new locations near the 400 and 500-level seats with new items, including a Brookie, Chocolate Cake, Gelato and Whoopie of the Game. Additionally, four Dippin' Dots portables have been added for fans looking for a cool treat.

Additional new food items include baked ziti, buffalo chicken wrap, jalapeno cheddar sausage, chicken club sandwich, pickle fries, fiesta chopped salad and a SPAM dog. For the complete list of all offerings, visit SoFi Stadium's digital dining guide.

Debuting later season will be food and beverage souvenirs including Rams-branded helmets for ice cream, popcorn buckets, mini cooler cups for cocktails as well as branded cocktail shakers and beverage cups. Additional items will be introduced towards the end of this season.

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To improve the availability of fan gear throughout the stadium, additional merchandise locations have been added. The Pepsi Overlook, located near American Airlines Plaza, will now have a team store featuring the latest jerseys, shirts, and matchup items. Two new portable merchandise activations dedicated exclusively to matchup-themed novelties have been added for gamedays. Be sure to visit each gameday to see the newest collabs and matchup items, including the addition of shot glasses and coins this season.

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