WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – As expected, the Rams ruled out offensive lineman Steve Avila (hamstring), tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton (hamstring) for Wednesday night's game against the Packers at SoFi Stadium (5 p.m. PT, Netflix).

McVay said on Nov. 9 that "it's going to be a little bit of time" for Avila after he strained his hamstring against the Commanders. Shelton also strained his hamstring against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks, but McVay said Saturday that Shelton would be re-evaluated in a couple weeks. Ferguson will remain on Injured Reserve the rest of the season due to needing surgery for his ankle injury that wasn't improving, per McVay.

Beyond those three, none of the other players listed on the final injury report carry injury designations for Wednesday night.

That includes defensive end Kobie Turner, clearing the way for him to be activated off of IR ahead of the game. McVay on Saturday said Turner and offensive lineman Justin Dedich (hand) would be active Wednesday night; both players returned to practice in Week 12 – Dedich for the first time this season – and were full participants all week.

"Unless there's something unforeseen that occurs, we'll have both those guys," McVay said Saturday. "They'll be up and ready to roll."

Packers edge Micah Parsons, who returned to practice this week for the first time all season, is listed among eight Green Bay players listed as questionable, but he is reportedly expected to play and make his 2026 season debut. The Packers officially activated Parsons off of the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list and onto their 53-man roster on Tuesday. Running back Josh Jacobs (finger) is also among those eight Green Bay players questionable for Wednesday night's game.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

*The Rams did not practice on Tuesday, participation for that day is an estimation.