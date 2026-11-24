Former Rams wide receiver Torry Holt became one of 52 players selected to advance for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2027, the Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday.

Holt is one of 10 wide receivers and tight ends to advance in the voting process for 2027. Holt has been a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame 12 times and a finalist seven times.

The Rams selected Holt sixth overall in the 1999 NFL Draft out of North Carolina State after he was named the ACC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American in his senior season. In his 11-year career, including 10 with the Rams from 1999 to 2008, Holt had 920 receptions, 13,382 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns.

Holt was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, earning that recognition in 2000, 2001 and from 2003 to 2007. In his first-team All-Pro 2003 season with the Rams, Holt led the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving yards per game. Holt's rookie season also ended with a Super Bowl XXIV win over the Titans, in which he contributed seven receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown.

In Rams franchise history, Holt is second in receiving yards (12,660), second in receptions with (869) and second in touchdowns with (74), all behind Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and former Rams wide receiver and teammate Isaac Bruce.

In approximately two weeks, the Hall of Fame voters' next ballots will trim the list down to 25. Eventually, 15 Candidates will be presented at the Selection Committee's annual meeting next year in advance of Super Bowl LXI: 13 Players, one Coach and one Contributor. While there is no set number of enshrinees for any class, the Hall of Fame's selection process bylaws stipulate that between three and seven new members will be selected.