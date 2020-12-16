Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Cam Akers named Week 14 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Dec 16, 2020 at 05:29 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams running back Cam Akers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Akers tallied a career-high 171 yards on 29 carries in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, his total rushing yards the most by a rookie running back in a single game this season and seventh-most by any player, regardless of experience, in a single game this season.

Those 171 rushing yards were also most by a Rams rookie running back since Jerome Bettis' 212 against the Saints in 1993 and fourth-most by a rookie running back in a single game in franchise history. Besides Bettis, only Rams legend Eric Dickerson, who ran for 192 yards and 199 yards in back-to-back games in 1983, has rushed for more yards in a game than Akers.

This is Akers' first player of the week honor of his young NFL career. He is the sixth Rams player to earn player of the week recognition this season, joining wide receiver Robert Woods (Week 11), outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (Week 10), punter Johnny Hekker (Week 7), defensive lineman Aaron Donald (Week 5) and linebacker Micah Kiser (Week 2).

