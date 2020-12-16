Cam Akers named Week 14 NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Rams running back Cam Akers has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Akers tallied a career-high 171 yards on 29 carries in the Rams' 24-3 win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, his total rushing yards the most by a rookie running back in a single game this season and seventh-most by any player, regardless of experience, in a single game this season.