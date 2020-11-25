Robert Woods named Week 11 NFC Offensive Player of the Week 

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 11, it was announced Wednesday morning on NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

Woods finished with 130 yards on a team-high 12 catches plus one touchdown in the Rams' 27-24 win over the Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The catch total marked the third-highest for Woods in a single game in his NFL career, one shy of tying his career-high set against the Buccaneers in Week 4 and Cardinals in Week 13 last year. His 130 receiving yards were fifth-most for a single game in his career.

Woods' performance, along with Cooper Kupp's 11 catches for 145 yards, helped them become the first Rams tandem to record at least 10 catches in a single game in franchise history.