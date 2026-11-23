"Just talking with (senior vice president of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) a couple minutes ago, that's going to be the right thing to do for him because... (the ankle is) just not responding the way that you want," McVay said prior to Monday's practice. "So that's going to require a surgery that, instead of being able to activate him today and hopefully have him return at some point, that will not be the case for us, unfortunately."

"I think it was more along the lines of pushing to get back," McVay said, when asked if there was a setback with Ferguson's ankle as he came back to practice. "Didn't necessarily feel great, but he had a really good week of practice. But you could still see he was kind of getting comfortable, took some meds to be able to do that. Gets the hamstring on the Friday (practice), and then as he's really been attacking both of these injuries, you get another look at it, and it was like something in his ... ankle that really is just not healing the way that you want unfortunately. I don't know if it was necessarily a specific setback as much as it's just not coming along, and he wouldn't be able to be himself and put his foot in the ground, and a lot of the things that his game is predicated on is being that twitchy athlete, some of the change of direction, moving him across the formation, and so it's a bummer for him."