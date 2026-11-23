WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Although the Rams originally intended to activate tight end Terrance Ferguson to the 53-man roster off of Injured Reserve before his current 21-day clock expired – even if Ferguson wasn't ready to return or play when they did so – those plans have now changed.
Head coach Sean McVay on Monday announced Ferguson will instead remain on IR for the rest of the season due to his ankle injury not improving and requiring surgery.
"Just talking with (senior vice president of sports medicine and performance) Reggie (Scott) a couple minutes ago, that's going to be the right thing to do for him because... (the ankle is) just not responding the way that you want," McVay said prior to Monday's practice. "So that's going to require a surgery that, instead of being able to activate him today and hopefully have him return at some point, that will not be the case for us, unfortunately."
Ferguson had returned to practice on Wednesday, Nov. 4, but picked up a hamstring injury two days later that prevented him from playing in that Week 9 game against the Commanders.
"I think it was more along the lines of pushing to get back," McVay said, when asked if there was a setback with Ferguson's ankle as he came back to practice. "Didn't necessarily feel great, but he had a really good week of practice. But you could still see he was kind of getting comfortable, took some meds to be able to do that. Gets the hamstring on the Friday (practice), and then as he's really been attacking both of these injuries, you get another look at it, and it was like something in his ... ankle that really is just not healing the way that you want unfortunately. I don't know if it was necessarily a specific setback as much as it's just not coming along, and he wouldn't be able to be himself and put his foot in the ground, and a lot of the things that his game is predicated on is being that twitchy athlete, some of the change of direction, moving him across the formation, and so it's a bummer for him."
Ferguson's second NFL season will end with him recording seven receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown in just three games played.