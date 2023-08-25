Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Five players to watch: Rams at Broncos, Preseason Week 3

Aug 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Rams conclude their 2023 preseason schedule taking on the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:

Quentin Lake

#37 DB

  • Height: 6-1
  • Weight: 201 lbs
  • College: UCLA

Throughout training camp and joint practices, Lake has shown a knack for making plays all over the field.

**30 - RB Ronnie Rivers**

Ronnie Rivers

#30 RB

  • Height: 5-9
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Fresno State

Rivers had two solid days of joint practices with the Broncos – Thursday was the strongest between the two. Saturday is an opportunity for him to continue to build on that.

**42 - P Ethan Evans**

Ethan Evans

#42 P

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 231 lbs
  • College: Wingate

Evans has done well overall as he gains more live reps. His gross punting average of 53.5 yards ranks third among punters who have played in the preseason this year.

**49 - K Tanner Brown**

Tanner Brown

#49 K

  • Weight: 177 lbs
  • College: Oklahoma State

Brown made his lone field goal attempt (25 yards) and both of his extra point attempts against the Raiders. He'll get another opportunity to get more comfortable and show what he can do against the Broncos.

**87 - TE Davis Allen**

Davis Allen

#87 TE

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 245 lbs
  • College: Clemson

Allen was encouraged by being able to produce in the manner he did in his first action of the preseason last week, so it's reasonable to think he's eager to build on that performance in the preseason finale.

