Five players to watch: Rams at Broncos, Preseason Week 3

The Rams conclude their 2023 preseason schedule taking on the Broncos on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m. pacific time on ABC7.
Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:
Throughout training camp and joint practices, Lake has shown a knack for making plays all over the field.
Rivers had two solid days of joint practices with the Broncos – Thursday was the strongest between the two. Saturday is an opportunity for him to continue to build on that.
Evans has done well overall as he gains more live reps. His gross punting average of 53.5 yards ranks third among punters who have played in the preseason this year.
Brown made his lone field goal attempt (25 yards) and both of his extra point attempts against the Raiders. He'll get another opportunity to get more comfortable and show what he can do against the Broncos.
Allen was encouraged by being able to produce in the manner he did in his first action of the preseason last week, so it's reasonable to think he's eager to build on that performance in the preseason finale.