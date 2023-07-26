Five Rams players to watch on defense as 2023 training camp opens

IRVINE, Calif. – Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union kicks off with its first practice on Wednesday, July 26.
Here are five players fans should be watching on defense as those sessions get underway.
The rookie sixth-round draft pick was sidelined toward the end of spring practices with a hamstring injury, but Rams head coach Sean McVay said during minicamp he expects him to be ready to go. What role can he carve out during training camp in a secondary with lots of opportunity?
Young ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine, the fourth-fastest by a defensive lineman since 2003. It will be fun seeing that speed on display, especially when the pads come on.
Yeast was one of the Rams' young players who capitalized on their opportunities late last season, and with the starting safety position opposite Jordan Fuller up for grabs, the Kansas State product will be worth monitoring throughout camp.
A late-season addition last year, Murchison showed promise with 6 total tackles, 2 sacks and 2 QB hits in his first three games with Los Angeles. Training camp presents a big opportunity to earn a greater role with A'Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines both gone.
Rams scouts liked how Turner showed nice, steady progress at every step of his college career. How will that work ethic carry over into his development during his rookie year?