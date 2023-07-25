Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Rob Havenstein, Cobie Durant, Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers on start of 2023 training camp

Jul 25, 2023 at 04:29 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. –Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, defensive back Cobie Durant, tight end Tyler Higbee, and running back Cam Akers each held press conferences with local media Tuesday as players arrived for training camp, discussing their offseason goals and approach to training camp for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think there was (consideration to bringing in a more veteran edge presence)." – McVay

  • McVay said the Rams did consider adding a veteran edge rusher, but it was a direction they ultimately decided not to go in based on the way the draft unfolded and having so many young players at the position competing.
  • "And then there was some limitations in terms of alright, what are you able to do and what kind of player are you able to really bring in at a position like that?"

"It's more changing how you train." – Hoecht

  • Spending the offseason training at outside linebacker full time prompted Hoecht to change his training.
  • As a 3-technique defensive lineman, it was about fast-twitch movement and getting off the ball. Now as an outside linebacker, he is focusing more on his top-end speed and distance running since he'll sometimes be asked to drop into coverage.

Related Links

"Really leading how I want to lead and not how other people would see how you're supposed to lead." – Havenstein

  • Asked what he's looking in terms of growth in leadership this year, Havenstein pointed to continuing to authentically lead just as he did last year.
  • Havenstein indicated that approach remains unchanged whether it's a young or experienced offensive line room.

"Star is a lot more mental than being on the outside. It's a lot of moving." – Durant

  • Durant is one of the candidates to take over the "star" position in the secondary following Jalen Ramsey's departure earlier this offseason.
  • "It gets really technical in there. You know, and I've been studying since last season. Just being able to be ready, and you know, go out and compete.

"It's been amazing. I'm blessed to be here in year eight and excited for it." – Higbee

  • Higbee said that being the competitor he is, he hoped he would still be playing this far into his NFL career.
  • "A little different being an older guy, coming around here, seeing the younger guys come in and each year you feel a little bit farther removed from the young crowd," Higbee said. "But it's cool and I'm blessed to be here in Year 8."

"Just making sure my weight was (up) where it needed to be." – Akers

  • Akers said one of his offseason goals was staying on top of having his weight where he wanted it to be.
  • Akers also spent the offseason studying his reps from OTAs this spring and also studied his teammates in order to learn from himself and themselves too.

Related Content

news

Cobie Durant prepares for 'star'-ring role in Rams secondary

Second-year defensive back Cobie Durant will have a busy training camp as he continues to learn the "star" position.

news

Countdown to Camp: Cam Akers looks to build on strong finish to 2022 season, and what's next for the rest of the Rams running backs

TheRams.com's training camp position preview series continues with a look at the running backs.

news

Five Rams players to watch on offense as 2023 training camp opens

Here are five Rams players on offense fans should keep their eye on as 2023 training camp gets underway.

news

Rams welcome seven Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows for 2023 training camp

Kevin Peterson, Henry Burris, Ellis Wyms, Perry Parks, Cameron Spence, Kyle Bolton and DP Eyman are joining the Rams as coaching fellows for this year's training camp.

news

Countdown to Camp: Cooper Kupp is expected to be ready to go, and big opportunities await wide receiver rotation

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the wide receivers.

news

Countdown to Camp: Finding replacement at 'star' position among priorities for defensive backs

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the defensive backs.

news

Countdown to Camp: Inside and outside linebackers transition from veterans to emerging young players in 2023

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the quarterbacks.

news

Countdown to Camp: Rams head into camp with Matthew Stafford healthy, new backups at quarterback

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the quarterbacks.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Pro Bowler & Rams wide receiver Henry Ellard

Happy Birthday to former Rams Pro Bowl wide receiver Henry Ellard! Celebrate by reading about his 16-season NFL career and how a temporary coaching stint developed into a fulfilling second career.

news

Countdown to Camp: Aaron Donald is back, but how do the Rams replace Greg Gaines and A'Shawn Robinson in the defensive line rotation?

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series continues with a look at the defensive line.

news

Countdown to Camp: What's next for offensive line between returnees, players getting healthy and infusion of new talent?

TheRams.com's 2023 training camp position preview series kicks off with a look at the offensive line.

Advertising