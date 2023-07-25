From the Podium: Sean McVay, Michael Hoecht, Rob Havenstein, Cobie Durant, Tyler Higbee and Cam Akers on start of 2023 training camp

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. –Rams head coach Sean McVay, outside linebacker Michael Hoecht, offensive tackle Rob Havenstein, defensive back Cobie Durant, tight end Tyler Higbee, and running back Cam Akers each held press conferences with local media Tuesday as players arrived for training camp, discussing their offseason goals and approach to training camp for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"I think there was (consideration to bringing in a more veteran edge presence)." – McVay