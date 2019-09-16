Five Takeaways: Rams defeat Saints behind second-half offense, special teams, timely defensive plays 

2) BOTH TEAMS LOSE KEY OFFENSIVE CONTRIBUTORS TO INJURY

It was a busy day for the Rams' and Saints' training staffs.

For the Rams, there was Blythe's ankle injury (carted off the field), a temporary back injury scare with DT Aaron Donald (he went back to the locker room but later returned) and TE Tyler Higbee's chest contusion (did not return).

For the Saints, starting QB Drew Brees injured his right thumb after hitting it against Donald's with 6:48 left in the first quarter, starting LG Andrus Peat sustained an ankle injury that prevented him from returning, WR Tre'Quan Smith suffered an ankle injury which knocked him out of the game and WR Keith Kirkwood hurt his hamstring before the game.

Neither team got out of this one completely unscathed, but between the two of them, New Orleans was clearly impacted the most by injuries.

3) KUPP HAS ANOTHER STRONG DAY

If last week wasn't enough assurance that Rams WR Cooper Kupp was back to his usual self, look no further than Sunday's effort against the Saints for full confirmation.

With nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, Kupp caught the ball at the Rams' own 40 on a slant route, then took it all the way down Saints 1-yard line. It was initially ruled a 67-yard touchdown, but officials overturned the call upon further review and placed the ball at the Saints 1, crediting Kupp with a 66-yard reception instead.