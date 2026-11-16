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Matthew Stafford, Rams offense spread the wealth in win over Cardinals

Nov 15, 2026 at 06:20 PM
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Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With top targets Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson all out with injuries on Sunday for the Rams against the Cardinals, quarterback Matthew Stafford had to put his trust into the hands of other pass catchers.

Without Nacua, Adams and Ferguson, questions all week were centered around who could be the individual player that would step up for the Rams.

Instead, Stafford elected to share the wealth in the passing game to get everyone involved.

"Luckily we got a lot of good football players at different positions," Stafford said. "Obviously, some young guys got some more opportunities today in the receiver room. I thought our tight ends played fantastic. Both our backs played great."

Against Arizona, Stafford connected with nine different receivers, tight ends and running backs. And no one pass catcher had more than three receptions, while three different players had a receiving touchdown.

"(We were) just trying to spread the ball around," Stafford said. "Obviously, wasn't perfect, but proud of those guys. Each guy kind of got their opportunity and made the most of it, which I was happy for."

Stafford was 18-for-26 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, averaging 13.8 yards per reception. Multiple catches went for big gains of 20-or-more yards to boost that yards-per-reception number — including a 31-yard catch from Tutu Atwell, a 22-yard catch for CJ Daniels Jr., 27-yard and 44-yard receptions from Konata Mumpfield and a 22-yard touchdown reception from Xavier Smith.

In addition to Smith's first-career touchdown, Stafford connected with tight ends Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen for 5-yard and 19-yard touchdowns, receptively. The three touchdown passes came on four consecutive drives that ended in touchdowns, a set of four drives that also included a rushing touchdown from running back Blake Corum.

After scoring just 16 points in their first meeting, the Rams knew they needed to get creative offensively, especially with all the injuries.

The creativity to get nine pass catchers involved and introduce 20 personnel with both running backs Kyren Williams and Corum exemplified the adaptability the Rams offense embraced on Sunday. Having nine different pass catchers proved the belief and trust Stafford has in each and every one of those nine targeted players to run their routes and haul in the football.

"It's not a coincidence that Matthew threw it to nine different guys today, because they were ready," Corum said. "Obviously we miss you know guys like Puka, Davante ... and Ferg, all those guys we miss those guys. But we have so much trust and belief, and that's why they're here at the Rams organization because they have the right mindset on and off the field, and they just want that opportunity."

Head coach Sean McVay shared a similar sentiment when it comes to trusting the players on the field. With all the injuries to the offense, McVay instilled the idea of embracing a "day at a time" mentality and having confidence in everyone he put on the field.

And it paid off for McVay, Stafford and the entire Rams passing game in a 34-point affair.

"Let's just take it a day at a time, and let's be able to have some agility, but let's also have confidence in other guys to be able to step up, and what does that really look like," McVay said. "I think it's really tested our team. But it's also shown there's a lot of guys that are capable of, hey let's instill belief and then let's go have that confidence earned through evidence."

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