Matthew Stafford, Rams offense spread the wealth in win over Cardinals

After scoring just 16 points in their first meeting, the Rams knew they needed to get creative offensively, especially with all the injuries.

The creativity to get nine pass catchers involved and introduce 20 personnel with both running backs Kyren Williams and Corum exemplified the adaptability the Rams offense embraced on Sunday. Having nine different pass catchers proved the belief and trust Stafford has in each and every one of those nine targeted players to run their routes and haul in the football.

"It's not a coincidence that Matthew threw it to nine different guys today, because they were ready," Corum said. "Obviously we miss you know guys like Puka, Davante ... and Ferg, all those guys we miss those guys. But we have so much trust and belief, and that's why they're here at the Rams organization because they have the right mindset on and off the field, and they just want that opportunity."

Head coach Sean McVay shared a similar sentiment when it comes to trusting the players on the field. With all the injuries to the offense, McVay instilled the idea of embracing a "day at a time" mentality and having confidence in everyone he put on the field.

And it paid off for McVay, Stafford and the entire Rams passing game in a 34-point affair.