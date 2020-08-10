From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Rams running back Malcolm Brown held a video conference with local media Monday morning to discuss his position group as a whole as well as his personal goals for the season, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"My goal is to take on that (leadership) role and make sure I do a good job of it."

Entering his sixth season, Brown is now the most experienced member of the Rams' running back room and intent on taking his responsibilities as a leader seriously.

When asked about personal goals he had heading into the upcoming season, he pointed to this specifically, and making sure he's "bringing these younger guys along."

"In this running back room, everybody can really do everything."

According to Brown, he, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson each bring similar skillsets to the backfield.

While he's more of a "downhill" guy and Akers and Henderson bring "a lot of speed," Brown said head coach Sean McVay will be asking each running back to handle the same responsibilities.

"You can tell his intensity right off the bat, his focus on the details of the game, just some of the smallest things you can think of. To be able to have that addition to our staff has been amazing."