From the Podium: Malcolm Brown on the Rams RB room, personal goals for season

Aug 10, 2020 at 03:31 PM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Rams running back Malcolm Brown held a video conference with local media Monday morning to discuss his position group as a whole as well as his personal goals for the season, among other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"My goal is to take on that (leadership) role and make sure I do a good job of it."

  • Entering his sixth season, Brown is now the most experienced member of the Rams' running back room and intent on taking his responsibilities as a leader seriously.
  • When asked about personal goals he had heading into the upcoming season, he pointed to this specifically, and making sure he's "bringing these younger guys along."

"In this running back room, everybody can really do everything."

  • According to Brown, he, Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson each bring similar skillsets to the backfield.
  • While he's more of a "downhill" guy and Akers and Henderson bring "a lot of speed," Brown said head coach Sean McVay will be asking each running back to handle the same responsibilities.

"You can tell his intensity right off the bat, his focus on the details of the game, just some of the smallest things you can think of. To be able to have that addition to our staff has been amazing."

  • New running backs coach Thomas Brown (no relation) has already made a strong impression on the group.
  • In addition to that praise, Malcolm said Thomas is "intentional" and "intense" about what he does, including making the running backs dig deep into the playbook so that their knowledge isn't just limited to their own responsibilities.

Related Content

Predicting five Rams stars on Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 
news

Predicting five Rams stars on Hard Knocks: Los Angeles 

Which Rams' players personalities will shine brightest on HBO's Hard Knocks: Los Angeles? 
Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 
news

Sean McVay: A'Shawn Robinson to return from Active/Non-Football Injury List "at some point this season" 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on DT A'Shawn Robinson on Sunday.
Countdown to Camp: For first time since arriving in Los Angeles, safeties coach Ejiro Evero has group hand-picked by current staff
news

Countdown to Camp: For first time since arriving in Los Angeles, safeties coach Ejiro Evero has group hand-picked by current staff

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson
news

From the Podium: Cooper Kupp talks offseason work, impressions of rookie Van Jefferson

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's Friday morning virtual media session. 
Rams kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union with Virtual Tailgate
news

Rams kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union with Virtual Tailgate

Fans Can Register to Join the #RamsCamp Virtual Tailgate At TheRams.com/TrainingCamp.
Countdown to Camp: Rams TEs coach Wes Phillips says group's receiving, blocking skills give team "a lot of options" 
news

Countdown to Camp: Rams TEs coach Wes Phillips says group's receiving, blocking skills give team "a lot of options" 

Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Wes Phillips shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football
news

From the Podium: Rams WR Robert Woods on voter registration initiatives, getting back to football

Key quotes and notes from Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' Thursday afternoon virtual media session. 
Countdown to Camp: Rams OLBs coach Chris Shula excited to work with "eager" group
news

Countdown to Camp: Rams OLBs coach Chris Shula excited to work with "eager" group

Los Angeles Rams outside linebackers coach Chris Shula shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense
news

From the Podium: Aaron Donald talks returning to facility, how he'll be used in defense

Key quotes and notes from defensive tackle Aaron Donald's Wednesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams' acclimation period continues. 
Countdown to Camp: Rams WRs coach Eric Yarber counting on veterans' leadership to maintain "quality depth" 
news

Countdown to Camp: Rams WRs coach Eric Yarber counting on veterans' leadership to maintain "quality depth" 

Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach Eric Yarber shares his early impressions of his group as training camp approaches. 
From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football
news

From the Podium: CB Jalen Ramsey talks return of football

Key quotes and notes from cornerback Jalen Ramsey's Tuesday morning virtual media session as the Los Angeles Rams continue their acclimation period.  

Advertising