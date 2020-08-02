From the Podium: McVay discusses COVID-19 risk mitigation, creating competitive situations

Rams head coach Sean McVay held a video conference with local media on Sunday to discuss the start of Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union and other important topics. Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from that virtual conversation:

"Guys are chomping at the bit to get back and understand that that's going to be part of how we have a successful season, guys handling themselves the right way with regards to the risk mitigation."

Major League Baseball's Miami Marlins experienced a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this week which reportedly infected 21 players and staff members and occurred due to players not following protocols. That incident, along with multiple St. Louis Cardinals players and staff members testing positive, has resulted in the postponement of 17 different MLB games so far.

With the Rams scheduled to have their first team meeting Monday, it is serving as a timely and important reminder of the discipline and accountability required of players from the facility to ensure the NFL season goes smoothly.

McVay also said it is the coaching staff's responsibility to make sure it emulates the proper behavior it is asking of the players.

"We're gonna have a lot of time before September 13 comes around to get a lot of good competitive work against one another."