Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 19-16 in overtime 

SEATTLE – The Rams (5-12) fell to the Seahawks 19-16 in overtime on Sunday at Lumen Field.

A 22-yard field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers tied the game 16-16 with 2:19 remaining, but it was Myers' 46-yard, would-be game-winner bouncing off the right upright that sent the game into overtime.

The Seahawks (9-8) punted on the first possession overtime, but on the ensuing possession, Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on a deep pass intended for wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Seattle capitalized on the takeaway, using explosive big gains by wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Ken Walker III to get into field goal range. Five plays later, Myers converted a 32-yard field goal to seal the Seahawks' victory.

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey snagged two interceptions in the game, the first of which set up the Rams' first points. Kicker Matt Gay surpassed 100 career field goals made by going a perfect 3-for-3 on those attempts on Sunday.

Additionally, running back Cam Akers eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third-straight game, becoming the first Rams running back to do so in the same season since Todd Gurley in 2015. Akers posted 21 carries for 104 yards in the loss.

Rookie safety Russ Yeast left the game in the first half with a chest injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap: