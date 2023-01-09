Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Game Recap: Rams fall to Seahawks 19-16 in overtime 

Jan 08, 2023 at 04:38 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

SEATTLE – The Rams (5-12) fell to the Seahawks 19-16 in overtime on Sunday at Lumen Field.

A 22-yard field goal by Seahawks kicker Jason Myers tied the game 16-16 with 2:19 remaining, but it was Myers' 46-yard, would-be game-winner bouncing off the right upright that sent the game into overtime.

The Seahawks (9-8) punted on the first possession overtime, but on the ensuing possession, Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield was intercepted by Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs on a deep pass intended for wide receiver Van Jefferson.

Seattle capitalized on the takeaway, using explosive big gains by wide receiver Tyler Lockett and running back Ken Walker III to get into field goal range. Five plays later, Myers converted a 32-yard field goal to seal the Seahawks' victory.

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey snagged two interceptions in the game, the first of which set up the Rams' first points. Kicker Matt Gay surpassed 100 career field goals made by going a perfect 3-for-3 on those attempts on Sunday.

Additionally, running back Cam Akers eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third-straight game, becoming the first Rams running back to do so in the same season since Todd Gurley in 2015. Akers posted 21 carries for 104 yards in the loss.

Rookie safety Russ Yeast left the game in the first half with a chest injury and was ruled out for the remainder of the game in the third quarter.

Here is the complete game recap:

Ramsey set the tone early with an interception on the first play of the game, returning it 28 yards to the Seahawks 11-yard line. The takeaway ultimately set up a 22-yard field goal by Gay for a 3-0 lead.

The Seahawks answered with a chip-shot field goal of their own on the ensuing series to make it 3-3.

Though Seattle had advantageous field position late in the first quarter, they couldn't capitalize on that short field to work with and ended up settling for a 36-yard field goal to take the lead 6-3 with 15 seconds left in that period.

A 32-yard run by Cam Akers quickly got Los Angeles into Seattle territory early in the second quarter, but L.A. was still forced to settle for a 45-yard field goal by Gay to tie the game 6-6.

The Rams regained lead with the next and last score of the first half, an 11-yard touchdown run by wide receiver Tutu Atwell for a 13-6 advantage with 39 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Seahawks again tied the game midway through the third quarter with a 36-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Geno Smith to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, though the Rams responded with a 38-yard field goal by Gay to regain the lead 16-13 nearly five minutes later.

Ramsey snagged his second interception with 2:33 left in the third quarter, but the Rams were forced to punt on the ensuing possession.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were forced to punt, but got a fresh set of downs and the ball back after the Rams were flagged for running into the kicker. The Seahawks chewed the next 6 minutes and 20 seconds off the clock, only to be stalled at the Rams 1-yard line when running back Ken Walker II was stopped for a 3-yard loss on third down. The Seahawks were forced to settle for a 22-yard field goal, tying the game 16-16 with 2:19 left.

On the ensuing possession, the Rams were forced to punt, and that punt nearly rolled to a stop at the Seahawks 1-yard line after cornerback Robert Rochell narrowly missed touching it.

Instead, it was a touchback that gave the ball to the Seahawks at their own 20. A 10-yard completion from Smith to wide receiver Cade Johnson, a 25-yard scramble by Smith – and ensuing unnecessary roughness penalty against the Rams – quickly moved the Seahawks into field goal range, reaching the Rams' 30-yard line.

Three plays later, Myers' 46-yard, would-be game-winning field goal bounced off the upright, sending the game into overtime.

In overtime, Seattle got the ball first, but went 3-and-out and was forced to punt. However, it got the ball back shortly thereafter via Diggs' interception. A 17-yard pass from Smith to Lockett and 20-yard run from Walker moved the Seahawks into Rams territory and field goal range, then Myers made a 32-yard field goal to give Seattle the victory.

GAME PHOTOS: Rams vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 18 at Lumen Field | Jalen Ramsey's pick, Tutu Atwell's touchdown & more

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Week 18 of the 2022 season. Take a look at photos of defensive back Jalen Ramsey's interception, wide receiver Tutu Atwell's touchdown & more from the matchup!

