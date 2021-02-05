Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Jalen Ramsey's top plays from his All-Pro 2020 season

Feb 05, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com will be taking a look back on a handful of players' best plays.

Here are cornerback ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿'s top five from last season:

5) Leaping pass breakup with left hand while defending Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in wild card game

The 6-foot-1 Ramsey showed off his length on this play, leaping to deflect a deep Russell Wilson pass intended for Metcalf midway through the third quarter.

4) Leaping pass breakup in endzone vs. Cardinals in Week 17

This pass breakup was made possible by Ramsey's right arm and forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal attempt that was blocked.

3) Interception vs. Bears

Ramsey helped the Rams defense capitalize on a Johnny Hekker punt that pinned the Bears inside their own 10 with this interception of a Nick Foles pass intended for Jimmy Graham.

2) Tackle on WR Golden Tate vs. Giants

This highlight is noteworthy for not only the way Ramsey blew up a would-be blocker, but the hard hit he delivered on Tate shortly after he caught the third-down pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

1) Fourth-quarter hit on WR Amari Cooper vs. Cowboys

This tackle by Ramsey was so jarring that officials initially ruled a forced fumble before overturning upon further review. Nonetheless, the tackle forced the Cowboys to punt and helped the Rams open SoFi Stadium with a primetime win over the Cowboys.

Related Content

news

Darious Williams' best game-changing plays from breakout 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on cornerback Darious Williams' top five plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Robert Woods' top plays from do-it-all 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on wide receiver Robert Woods' best plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Cam Akers' best plays from his rookie season

TheRams.com looks back on running back Cam Akers' top five plays from the 2020 season. 
news

Aaron Donald's most game-wrecking plays from dominant 2020 season

TheRams.com looks back on defensive lineman Aaron Donald's top five plays from last season. 
news

See where Darious Williams' playoff pick-six ranks in the Rams Top 5 Defensive Plays

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com takes a look back at the defense's top five plays. 
news

Rams offense's Top Five Plays from 2020 season

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com takes a look back at the offense's top five plays. 
news

Top five plays from Rams offense and defense from first half of 2020 season

At the bye week, theRams.com examines the top offensive and defensive plays from the first eight weeks of the 2020 season. 

Advertising