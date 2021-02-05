Jalen Ramsey's top plays from his All-Pro 2020 season

With the 2020 season now complete, theRams.com will be taking a look back on a handful of players' best plays.
Here are cornerback Jalen Ramsey's top five from last season:
5) Leaping pass breakup with left hand while defending Seahawks WR DK Metcalf in wild card game
The 6-foot-1 Ramsey showed off his length on this play, leaping to deflect a deep Russell Wilson pass intended for Metcalf midway through the third quarter.
4) Leaping pass breakup in endzone vs. Cardinals in Week 17
This pass breakup was made possible by Ramsey's right arm and forced the Cardinals to settle for a field goal attempt that was blocked.
3) Interception vs. Bears
Ramsey helped the Rams defense capitalize on a Johnny Hekker punt that pinned the Bears inside their own 10 with this interception of a Nick Foles pass intended for Jimmy Graham.
2) Tackle on WR Golden Tate vs. Giants
This highlight is noteworthy for not only the way Ramsey blew up a would-be blocker, but the hard hit he delivered on Tate shortly after he caught the third-down pass from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.
1) Fourth-quarter hit on WR Amari Cooper vs. Cowboys
This tackle by Ramsey was so jarring that officials initially ruled a forced fumble before overturning upon further review. Nonetheless, the tackle forced the Cowboys to punt and helped the Rams open SoFi Stadium with a primetime win over the Cowboys.