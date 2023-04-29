READ: Rams select Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis with 189th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

In his lone season with the Huskers, Mathis registered 50 tackles (five for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups while starting in two of the 12 games he played. He arrived in Lincoln after transferring from TCU, where he collected a team-high four sacks, plus 45 total tackles (7 for loss) en route to Second Team All-Big 12 recognition in his final season in 2021.