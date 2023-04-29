READ: Rams select Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis with 189th pick in 2023 NFL Draft

SOFI DRAFT LAB – The Rams continue to hit the outside linebacker position hard in the draft.
Los Angeles on Saturday selected Nebraska outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis with the 189th pick in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
In his lone season with the Huskers, Mathis registered 50 tackles (five for loss), 3.5 sacks and two pass breakups while starting in two of the 12 games he played. He arrived in Lincoln after transferring from TCU, where he collected a team-high four sacks, plus 45 total tackles (7 for loss) en route to Second Team All-Big 12 recognition in his final season in 2021.
Mathis is the third outside linebacker drafted by the Rams this year, joining Tennessee's Byron Young (Round 3, 77th overall) and Appalachian State's Nick Hampton (Round 5, 161st overall).
Take a look at photos of new Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis from his time at Nebraska.