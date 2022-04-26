Offseason position reset: Wide receiver

With the offseason program underway and the 2022 NFL Draft just three days away, theRams.com will be taking an updated look at positions on the team's roster.
Up next: Wide receiver.
Key offseason moves
- Signed Allen Robinson to a three-year deal. When Von Miller departed in free agency, the Rams' first pivot was to adding Robinson, who gives the Rams a different genre at receiver that they haven't traditionally had in years with his frame and ability to make contested catches.
Who's under contract
2021 stats: 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns (all league- and team-highs) while starting all 17 regular season games, 33 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns while starting all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown while starting 11 of the 12 regular season games he played in during his final season with the Chicago Bears.
2021 stats: 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns while starting all 17 regular season games, plus nine receptions for 102 yards while starting all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 111 receptions for 133 yards in 14 regular season games (one start), plus two receptions for 12 yards while playing in all oufr playoff games.
2021 stats: Six punt returns for 133 yards and one touchdown, plus eight kickoff returns for 208 yards while playing in six regular season games; added nine punt returns for 104 yards and five kickoff returns for 88 yards while playing in all four playoff games.
2021 stats: 10 punt returns for 54 yards plus five kickoff returns for 87 yards in eight games prior to suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against the Texans.
2021 stats: Played in nine games, primarily contributing on special teams before suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the Titans.
2021 stats: Two receptions for 20 yards plus five kickoff returns for 89 yards in five regular season games.
2021 stats: Joined practice squad in early November and spent the rest of the season on there from that point.
2021 stats: Played in two regular season games but did not record any offensive stats; spent majority of 2021 season on practice squad.
What's next
Working Robinson into the offense. One of the Rams' marquee free agent signings this offseason, the next step is figuring out ways to take advantage of his skillset in their system.
Rams general manager Les Snead has publicly said they'd like to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back, so that will also potentially be another piece to the offseason puzzle for the wide receiver room.