2023 Draft Preview: Rams in premium position to make big impact

Plus, former draft selection AJ Arcuri and Zach Thomas are under contract.

I will duck for cover as soon as I finish typing this, but the argument could be made that offensive line is actually the Rams deepest and most solidified position group.

I'm not going as far as to draw a complete parallel to 2021 when they made nine selections, zero along the offensive line. Having Andrew Whitworth helped them bet on themselves up front that year, outperform their reputation, and win a ring.

But the similarities to the 2021 Draft are certainly there – including another round of staff changes in that room.

Also in this space, I'll throw out for the first time: I believe the 2023 offense will be more friendly to the offensive line than it has been the past two campaigns. More on that throughout the summer.

Lastly on this topic, I'll point back to PFF’s analysis one more time for this direct quotation:

Another position group that looks much bleaker than last year is the interior offensive line… It will be hard to find any help to bolster the interior offensive line on the first two days of the draft.

Again, if the Rams see an opportunity to upgrade up front, it's never a bad idea. But those prospects are going to be weighed against the top seven names (at least) mentioned above, and connecting the dots, standing pat wouldn't be a stretch.

Daily Double

We know this about the Rams – they aren't afraid to double up on attacking areas of their roster with multiple selections within the same draft.

2022 was one of the most pronounced examples, with four defensive backs (two corners, two safeties) taken on Day Three, including Quentin Lake and Derion Kendrick back-to-back at 211 and 212 overall.

They also drafted three receivers in 2021 and two tackles in 2019. With picks and need aplenty, why not throw multiple darts at a position?

Over/Under 11.5 Picks

The Rams haven't drafted as high as 36th since moving up to select Jared Goff in 2016.

Last year, they didn't even have a Top 100 selection, having to wait until the end of Round Three to nab Logan Bruss with a compensation pick at 104 overall.

Friday will feel much different, with at least three scheduled chances before that point (36, 69, and 77).

Of course, there's no guarantee Snead submits a name at those spots –the odds might even be against it!

Which begs the question: Over or under 11.5 picks for the Rams in 2023?

With history as our guide, and half of a 90-man roster to fill, I like the over.

I Love L.A. (And So Should CFAs)

But don't get hung up on the actual number of picks – especially Day Three picks.

I'm of the opinion that this will be the most critical college free agent group in my time with the franchise. With apologies for redundancy, there are so many helmets to be had, after all. And that level of opportunity should resonate with undrafted players and their representatives who see roster spots there for the taking in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, think about all the staff turnover for the Rams this offseason. Again, undrafted players and their representatives could logically lean L.A. as a preferred destination because there are new position coaches with open minds about their depth charts at tight end, offensive line, outside linebacker, running back, and defensive back.

Plus, there's a new special teams coordinator – a crucial decision-maker when it comes to undrafted rookies making the cut.